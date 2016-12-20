KMHA hands out hardware at officials’ Christmas party

The Kamloops Minor Hockey Association (KMHA) held its Christmas party and awards night for officials at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre on Monday.

“It’s a chance for myself and my team to give back to the kids,” said Doug Swaine, the KMHA’s referee-in-chief. “The award winners get recognized in front of their peers.”

Standout officials from the 2015-2016 season were honoured.

Jamie Shinkewski, who officiated 97 hockey games last campaign, was named overall official of the year.

Missy Cederholm and Rob Stevens were named female and male officials of the year, respectively.

Derek Panter earned the Most-Promising Official Award, Ethan Crawford won the Up-and-Coming Official Award and Chad Petrie was named rookie of the year.

KMHA officials call more than 1,500 games per season.

Anyone interested in joining the crew can email Swaine at kamloopsric@gmail.com.

Seventeen officials signed up last year, bringing the KMHA’s total to about 120.