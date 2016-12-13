KMHA round-up, Dec. 13

Girls for the win

The atom C Kamloops Junior Blazers were handed a 3-1 loss in a contest against the Kamloops pee wee girls on the weekend, with Noah Paulsen scoring the lone goal for the Blazers.

Owen Routhier played goal for the atom club.

Statistics for the pee wee girls were unavailable.

Knights come out on top

The Kamloops Knights took out Team 1 in atom recreation action on the weekend, with the victors scoring a 6-1 victory at Valleyview Arena.

AJ Killam (2G, 1A), Hukam Dhaliwal (1G, 1A), Owen McMillan (1G), Adam Anderson (1G) and Hunter Harnett (1G) hit the scoresheet for the Knights, who had Tyson Williams in the blue paint.

Hudson Klassen scored the lone goal for Team 1, which had Karmveer Chahal between the pipes.

Hurricanes in Williams Lake

The Kamloops Hurricanes finished fifth in the Williams Lake Recreation Tournament on the weekend, going 2-1-1 in the Cariboo locale.

Kamloops opened the tournament with a 5-2 loss to the hometown Williams Lake Red Bulls, but rebounded with a 4-3 win against the Williams Lake Green Team and a 4-4 tie against the Williams Lake White Knights. The Hurricanes closed out the tournament with a 6-5 win over Quesnel.

Connor Defoe led the way with six goals. Mathew Rowand (3G), Austin Hammond (3G), Chase Bodger (2G), Rylen Trent (1G), Colton Daniels (1G) and Hunter Coleman (1A) rounded out the scoring for the Canes in support of netminder Bryton Neufeld.

Shutout victory

Jacob Patton, Mike Hutchinson and Frankie Bruno had goals for the Hooligans in a 3-0 victory over the Outlaws in bantam recreation play on McArthur Island on Sunday.

Patton, Tate Jones and Arjun Brar pitched in with assists in support of goaltenders Rebekah Schmutz and Zach Kohurst, who shared the shutout.

Zane Rolfsen and Matthew Yon shared time between the pipes for the Outlaws.

Peewee champs

There are few things nicer for a Kamloops team than beating Kelowna in the final.

The Kamloops Predators completed an undefeated weekend with a victory over Kelowna in the Kamloops Winter Classic Peewee House Tournament on McArthur Island on the weekend.

Goaltender Dylan Cruickshank posted three shutouts at the tournament and had one Game MVP performance.

Also earning Game MVPs were Micah Brownlee, Jaden Donchi, Connor Guenther and Ryan Petrie.

Jarrett Dumais, Petrie, Donchi, Guenther, Brownlee, Damien Coates, Logan MacLaughlin and Adam Haines had goals for the Preds.

Nathan To, Zackery Denis and Jake Bean had assists.

The team’s coaches said the Kamloopsplayers saved their best game for the final.

Scoring a pair

Matthiew Coxon had a pair of goals in a losing effort for bantam tier 4 Kamloops, which lost 6-2 to Winfield’s tier 3 bantam squad in exhibition play on the weekend.

Sam Begg backstopped Kamloops.