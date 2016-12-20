KMHA round-up to Dec. 18, 2016

Killam’n softly

AJ Killam had a pair of goals for the Knights in a 5-1 victory over Team 7 in atom recreation play on McArthur Island on Saturday.

Hukam Dhaliwal (1G), Nathan Willms (1G), Jonah Van Delft (1G) also scored for the Knights in support of goaltender Cruz Beland.

Adam Archour backstopped the Team 7, with its only goal coming from Tristan Tymchyshyn.

All square

The midget tier 3 Kamloops Blazers posted a 2-2 record at the South Okanagan Tournament on the weekend.

Kamloops opened with a pair of losses — 9-0 to Aldergrove and 7-3 to host South Okanagan — but bounced back with a 7-2 win over Wenatchee and a 9-7 victory over Abbotsford.

Tallying points on the weekend for the Blazers were Adam Sahaydak (6G), Corson Nordick (5G, 1A), Jayden Russell (3G, 1A), Dakota Hofman (2G, 3A), Charlie Kinloch (1G, 2A), Eric Ramsey (1G, 1A), Zane Ferguson (1G), Jacob Pilon (4A), Tyson Smith (2A), Carter Adams (2A), Keenan Dabels (1A) and Spencer Shyiak (1A).

Ashton Vinnie and Colin Clark split time between the pipes.

Even money

The Outlaws split a pair of bantam recreation games on the weekend, earning a 6-2 victory over Team 6 on Saturday and falling 7-5 to the Legends on Sunday.

Notching points on the weekend for the Outlaws were Eric Crawford (5G, 1A), Josh Thom (2G), Max Card (1G, 1A), Jordan English (1G, 1A), Eric Thibault (1G, 1A), Ace Ernst (1G), Maxwell Hinkson (2A), Emmett Kulchyski (1A), Seth Ishikawa (1A) and Lochlan Scholefield (1A).

Zane Rolfsen backstopped the Outlaws.

Dylan Cruickshank was between the pipes for Team 6, which had points from Michael Dagasso (2G), Kila Pigeon (1A) and Will Davis-Arnold (1A).

Elessio Louvros (3G, 1A), Aiden Dumas (1G, 2A), Ethan Dicostenzo (1G, 3A), Levi Costigan (1G, 1A) and Blake Jittler (1G) had points for the Legends in support of netminder Keenan Smoch.

Milestone victory

Patience paid off for the female atom recreation Kamloops IceBreakers, who posted their first win of the season on Sunday at Memorial Arena, a 9-2 victory over the novice orange Kamloops boys.

Lahney Robinson led the way for Kamloops with two goals and an assist. Macie Stankoven (2G), Gracie Soderstrom (2G), Zoe Steinke (1G), Tayla McMillan (1G) and Reayleigh Srala (1G) also found the scoresheet.

Alina Baltakis was between the pipes for the win, a great team effort.

Riders of Rohan

Rohan Onufreychuk scored the money shot with one minute remaining in the third period to lift the Billionaires to a 5-4 victory over the Fusion Timber Hurricanes in bantam recreation play on Sunday at Sandman Centre.

Parker Erickson (2G, 1A), Harjun Serown (1G, 2A), Keegan Leblanc (1G, 1A), Tye Kitamura (3A) and Ethan Gremaud (1A) also had points for the Billionaires in support of goaltender Xavier Tedford.

Austin Hammond (2G), Rylen Trent (1G), Connor Defoe (1G), Brooklyn Crawford (1A) and Mathew Rowand (1A) hit the scoresheet for the Hurricanes, who were backstopped by Bryton Neufeld.

Weekend split

The Kamloops Blazers split a pair of bantam tier 4 games on the weekend, falling 5-3 to North Okanagan on Saturday and edging Clearwater 6-5 on Sunday.

Tallying points for the Blazers were Mitchell Coxon (2G, 1A), Tyler Fernie (2G), Matthiew Coxon (2G), Jack Poznikoff (1G, 1A), Kaleb Rettie (1G), Wyatt Reid (1G), Liam Campbell (4A), Ethan Gremaud (2A), Harjun Serown (2A), Andrew Gemsa (1A) and Braidon Clark (1A).

Riley McLean was in the crease on Saturday. Sam Begg was between the pipes on Sunday.

Win one, lose one

The peewee tier 1 Kamloops Junior Blazers split a pair of games with the Prince George Cougars on the weekend.

Prince George won 8-3 on Saturday. Kamloops earned a 5-1 victory on Sunday.

Notching points on the weekend for the Blazers were Brady Milburn (3G, 2A), Carter Streek (2G, 1A), Matt Ward (1G, 3A), Nolan Viesner (1G) and Zak Anderson (1G).