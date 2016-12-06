KMHA round-up, Dec. 6

Nate Van Unen led the way with two goals and two assists as the Kamloops Junior Blazers defeated 100 Mile House 6-5 in peewee tier 4 action at Brock Arena on the weekend.

Cohen Drummond (2G), Tyler Rahn (1G, 1A), Wyatt Gowans (1G), Zander Ward (1A) and Kyle Woitas (1A) chipped in with points for Kamloops, in support of goaltender Gavin McLean.

Tight contest

The Kamloops Junior Blazers fell in the final minutes of an atom development game against the West Kelowna Warriors on the weekend, losing 3-2 on McArthur Island.

Despite two goals from Jaxsin Vaughan and an assist from Corbin Vaughan, the Blazers couldn’t overcome a late Warriors’ goal to tie the game for goaltender Luca Woehle.

Doubling up

Kamloops locked up a 8-4 victory against North Okanagan on the weekend, securing another victory in bantam tier 4 play.

Kamloops had points from Matthiew Coxon (3G, 1A), Kalab Rattie (2G, 2A), Mitchell Coxon (1G, 4A), Liam Campbell (1G), Justin Vinterlik (1G), Josh Hamling (2A), Andrew Gemsa (1A), Tyler Fernie (1A) and Bhavin Serown (1A).

Riley McLean was in net for the win.

Exhibition tilts

Carter Streek led the Kamloops Junior Blazers with four points on the weekend as the bantam tier 1 club played a handful of exhibition tilts on the Lower Mainland.

Facing off against two of the Coast’s top ranked teams, the Junior Blazers lost 3-2 and 8-2 to Abbotsford, before beating Samiahmoo 4-2.

Joining Streek on the scoresheet were Brady Milburn, who had two points, and Zak Anderson, Reggie Newman, Reid Gartrell, Garrett Martin, Matt Ward, Nolan Viesner and Sawyer Mynio, all of whom had one point.

Comeback kids

Six goals in the final period of play capped off a successful road swing for Kamloops in midget tier 3 action on the weekend.

The club defeated Merritt in the final contest of the weekend, after winning 6-5 versus Chase and losing 5-2 against Salmon Arm.

The score for the contest against Merritt was unavailable.

Jayden Russell (4G, 2A), Adam Sahaydak (3G, 2A), Zane Ferguson (2G, 2A), Eric Ramsey (1G, 3A), Dakota Hofmann (1G, 2A), Haden Nordick (1G, 1A), Jacob Pilon (1G), Corson Nordick (1G), Spencer Shyiak (1G), Keenan Dabels (1A) and Tyson Smith (1A) all had points throughout the weekend.

Ashton Vinnie and Colin Clark split time between the pipes.