KMHA round-up to Jan. 15, 2017

Winning it all

It was a golden weekend for the peewee tier 2 Kamloops Junior Blazers at a tournament in Quesnel.

Kamloops hammered host Terrace 10-0 in the championship game to claim gold after posting a 3-0 record in round-robin play and knocking off Prince George 4-1 in a semifinal tilt.

Some weekend

The atom C Kamlops Junior Blazers had a weekend to remember.

Kamloops blanked the league-leading, previously undefeated Princeton Posse 1-0 on Saturday at Brock Arena, with Kaiden Goddard posting the shutout.

The Blazers were down 5-1 the Merritt Centennials on Sunday, but scored five straight goals to win 6-5 on Sunday at Memorial Arena.

Goddard and Owen Routhier split time between the pipes.

Notching points on the weekend for Kamloops were Luca Cupello (2G, 2A), Noah Paulsen (2G, 1A), Donnie Andriashyk (1G, 1A), Kieran Milne (1G), Carson Sutherland (1G), Grady Johnson (1A) and Dawson Benson (1A).

Hurricanes’ havoc

Connor Defoe had two goals for the Fusion Timber Hurricanes in a 4-2 victory over the Hooligans on Saturday at Brock Arena.

Also recording points for the Hurricanes were Austin Hammond (1G), Nicholas Kuhlmann (1G), Alexis Bishop (1A) and Mathew Rowand (1A).

Bryton Neufeld was the winning netminder.

Kiel Schriml (2G), Jacob Patton (1A), Frankie Bruno (1A), Arjan Brar (1A) and Seth Cattermole (1A) recorded points for the Hooligans, with Zach Kohorst and Rebekah Schmutz splitting goaltending duties.

Outlaws escape with Ws

The Outlaws won a pair of bantam recreation games on the weekend, topping the Leprechauns 5-3 and Billionaires 7-3.

Finding the scoresheet for the Outlaws on the weekend were Eric Crawford (2G, 4A), Jordan English (2G, 1A), Maxwell Hinkson (2G, 1A), Connor Kennedy (1G, 2A), Kaleb Costigan (1G, 2A), Lochlan Scholefield (1G, 1A), Max Card (1G, 1A), Emmett Kulchyski (1G, 1A) and Eric Thibault (1G).

Zane Rolfsen and Matthew Yon backstopped the Outlaws.

Hayden Buttazzoni (1G), Sterling Von Dehn (1G), Ethan Schanzenach (1G), Jacob Sherlock (2A) and Michael Nolander (1A) had points for the Leprechauns, who went with Tyson Aspeslet in the crease.

Harjun Serown (2G), Keegan Leblanc (1G), Colton Woitas (1A) and Tye Kitamura (1A) tallied for the Billionaires, who had Xavier Telford in net.

Crazy 8s

Team 8 earned a 10-6 victory over Team 4 in bantam recreation play on Sunday at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

Kiel Schriml (2G, 1A), Jacob Patton (2G, 1A), Tate Jones (2G), Frankie Bruno (2G), Michael Hutchison (1G, 2A), Patrick Bennett (1G) and Arjan Brar (2A) had points for Team 8, which went with Zach Kohorst and Rebekah Schmutz between the pipes.

Brady Pawlachuk (3G),Stuart Hollander (1G), Ethan Schanzenbach (1G), Hayden Buttazzoni (1G) and Jacob Sherlock (2A) tallied points for Team 4, with Tyson Aspeslet in the crease.

Win some, lose some

The bantam recreation Scotiabank Kamloops Chiefs posted a 2-2 record in Vernon at the Stix Classic Tournament, which wrapped up on Sunday.

Kamloops earned victories over the Vernon Cougars, 5-0, and West Kelowna Warriors, 5-3, but lost 8-6 to the Penticton Vets and 4-3 to the Chilliwack Bruins.

Recording points on the weekend for Kamloops were Michael Dagasso (5G, 4A), Kaedyn Bert (4G, 4A), Will Davis-Arnold (3G, 2A), Jacob Haines (2G, 3A), Bryton Jahn (2G, 2A), Jackson Schuler (1G, 1A), Kila Pigeon (1G, 1A), Douglas Pryor (1G), Corbin Guenther (2A), Mathias Woehle (2A), Basil Robbins (1A) and Blake Jahnke (1A).