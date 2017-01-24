KMHA round-up to Jan. 22, 2017

Leading the charge

Tyson von Hollen and Owen McMillan combined for nine points to help lift the Knights to a 14-2 victory over the Pythons in atom recreation play at Valleyview Arena on Saturday.

Recording points for the Knights were von Hollen (3G, 2A), McMillan (3G, 1A), Cruz Beland (2G, 1A), AJ Killam (1G, 3A), Nathaniel Blais (1G, 2A), Jonah Van Delft (1G, 2A), Nathan Willms (1G), Carter Murphy (1G) and Landon Lockwood (1G).

Tyson Williams backstopped the Knights.

Carter Letcher (1G) and Jeremy Yates (1G) had points for the Pythons in support of goaltender Adam Achour.

Sneaking by

The Hurricanes edged the Outlaws 5-4 in bantam recreation play on McArthur Island on Sunday.

Connor Dafoe (2G, 1A), Rylen Trent (2G), Austin Hammond (1G, 1A), Matthew Rowand (2A), Nicholas Kuhlman (1A) and Jack Ryan (1A) notched points for the ‘Canes, who went with Bryton Neufeld between the pipes.

Finding the scoresheet for the Outlaws were Connor Kennedy (2G), Maxwell Hinkson (2G), Eric Crawford (3A), Emmett Kulchyski (1A), Seth Ishikawa (1A) and Lochlan Scholefield (1A).

Matthew Yon and Zane Rolfsen split time in the crease for the Outlaws.

In the Snake Pit

The midget tier 3 Kamloops Blazers reached the semifinal of the Snake Pit Classic in Vernon, but were eliminated from gold-medal contention with a 6-4 loss to Salmon Arm.

Kamloops opened with a 4-2 victory over West Kelowna on Friday, with Ashton Vinnie between the pipes, and followed with a pair of 3-3 ties against Winfield and Vernon, respectively.

Colin Clark was in net against Winfield. Vinnie got the call against Vernon. The goaltenders split time between the pipes in the loss to Salmon Arm.

Recording points on the weekend for Kamloops were Eric Ramsey (5G, 1A), Corson Nordick (2G,1A), Zane Ferguson (2G, 1A), Wyatt Brook (2G), Jacob Pilon (1G, 4A), Charlie Kinloch (1G, 3A), Jayden Russell (1G, 3A), Tyson Smith (2A), Haden Nordick (2A), Josh DiMaulo (2A) and Keenan Dabels (1A).

The Blazers will play the Abbotsford Hawks in the Sun Peaks Winter Classic at 7 p.m. on Friday.