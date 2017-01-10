KMHA round-up to Jan. 8, 2017

Breaking the law

The Outlaws are on the run after ransacking their opposition in a pair of bantam recreation games in Kamloops on the weekend.

Maxwell Hinkson led the way with two goals and an assist for the Outlaws, who doubled the Legends 2-1 on Saturday at Brock Arena and silenced the Hooligans 5-2 on Sunday on McArthur Island.

Seth Ishikawa (1G, 2A), Max Card (1G, 1A), Kaleb Costigan (1G, 1A), Emmett Kulchyski (1G), Connor Kennedy (1G), Eric Crawford (1A) and Josh Thom (1A) also had points for the Outlaws in support of goaltenders Matthew Yon and Zane Rolfsen.

Elessio Louvros scored for the Legends, who went with Josh Hofmann between the pipes.

Rebekah Schmutz and Zach Kohorst split time between the pipes for the Hooligans, who had points from Arjan Brar (1G), Jacob Patton (1G) and Michael Hutchinson (1A).

The Hooligans were also in action against Team 6 on the weekend, winning 7-3.

Brar (2G), Hutchison (2G), Seth Cattermole (1G, 3A), Patton (1G, 1A), Frankie Bruno (1G, 1A), Kiel Schriml (1A) and Blair McLeod (1A) had points in support of Kohorst and Schmutz.

Blazers beaten

Salmon Arm disposed of the Kamloops Junior Blazers 9-2 in atom C play on Sunday at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

Donnie Andriashyk and Luca Cupello scored goals for Kamloops, with Noah Paulsen adding an assist.

Owen Routhier and Kaiden Goddard split time between the pipes.

Game-winning shorty

Hudson Cameron’s second goal of the contest, a short-handed marker, was the game-winner for the Kamloops Junior Blazers in a 5-2 victory over hometown Kelowna in peewee tier 1 play on Saturday.

Matt Ward scored two goals, one on the power play and another short-handed, and Carter Streek added an empty-netter.

Weekend split

The midget tier 3 Kamloops Blazers split a pair of weekend games at Valleyview Arena, edging Merritt 11-9 on Saturday before falling 6-2 to the North Okanagan Knights on Sunday.

Recording points on the weekend for the Blazers were Jayden Russell (5G, 2A), Dakota Hofmann (3G), Eric Ramsey (2G, 1A), Corson Nordick (1G, 1A), Carter Adams (1G, 2A), Chad Petrie (1G, 1A), Jacob Pilon (4A), Charlie Kinloch (4A), Keenan Dabels (1A) and Josh DiMaulo (1A).

Kelowna on top

Kelowna edged the Kamloops Blazers 7-5 in atom development A play in the Little Apple on Sunday.

Nik Dimopoulos (3G), Jaxsin Vaughan (1G), Corbin Vaughan (1G), Max Kinnee (1A) and Shawn Minnabarriet (1A) had points for Kamloops.

Noah Clark and Luca Woehle split time between the pipes.