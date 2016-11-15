KMHA round-up to Nov. 13, 2016

Semifinal exit

Kelowna ended a perfect run for the hometown A1 Kamloops Blazers at the Atom Development Remembrance Day Classic on the weekend.

Kamloops posted four wins in round-robin play — 3-1 over Abbotsford, 6-4 over Hollyburn, 3-1 over Prince George and 5-1 over Williams Lake — but fell 6-0 to Kelowna in semifinal play.

Tallying points for the Blazers on the weekend were Jaxsin Vaughan (6G, 5A), Nik Dimopoulos (3G, 1A), Myles Walker (2G, 2A), Max Kinnee (2G, 1A), Ryan Smith (2G, 1A), Corbin Vaughan (2G), Chase Besse (3A), Dominic Malinsky-Triska (1A) and Garrett Johnson (1A).

Luca Woehle was between the pipes against Abbotsford, Prince George and Kelowna. Noah Clark backstopped Kamloops against Hollyburn and Williams Lake.

Kelowna posts W

The Kamloops IceBreakers were held off the scoresheet in a loss to Kelowna in atom recreation female play on Saturday at Memorial Arena.

Tayla McMillan was a scoring threat for Kamloops, which went with Morgan Luce between the pipes.

Warriors victorious

The Kamloops Warriors posted a 4-0 record en route to victory at a peewee recreation tournament in Williams Lake on the weekend.

Kamloops bested the hometown Williams Lake White Wolves 5-3 in the final.

Weekend recap

The atom C Kamloops Junior Blazers posted one win, a tie and two losses at the Atom Development Remembrance Day Classic in the Tournament Capital on the weekend.

Recording points for the Blazers on the weekend were Noah Paulsen (4G, 1A), Donnie Andriashyk (3G, 3A), Kieran McMillan (3G, 2A), Carson Sutherland (2G, 2A), Grady Johnson (2G, 1A), Kieran Milne (1G, 1A), Kieran Thibault (3A), Dawson Benson (1A) and Jack Smith (1A).

Owen Routhier was between the pipes for a 6-6 tie against North Delta and a 5-4 win over Abbotsford. Kaiden Goddard backstopped Kamloops in a pair of losses to a strong Vernon Wolfpack team.

Goddard, Benson, Milne and Andriashyk earned Game MVP honours.

Blazers finish second

The Kamloops Junior Blazers were 4-1-1 in the Remembrance Day Classic on the weekend, losing 4-3 to the Kelowna Junior Chiefs in the championship game.

The A2 Blazers opened the local atom development tournament with a 13-2 victory over the Cloverdale Colts, before playing to a 5-5 tie against the Fort St. John Flyers. The club won 5-4 in a round-robin contest against the Chiefs and defeated the Hollyburn Huskies 9-4 in a semifinal matchup.

Alex Gould and Jesse Sanche shared time between the pipes for the Blazers.

Silver bantams

The Kamloops Outlaws finished second in a bantam recreation tournament in Merritt on the weekend, losing 4-2 to Semiahmoo in the gold-medal game.

The Outlaws, who went with the tandem of Zane Rolfsen and Matthew Yon in the blue paint, beat Chilliwack 3-1 and Merritt 5-1 en route to the playoffs, where the club beat Abbotsford 5-4 in a semifinal that ended in a shootout. Kamloops’ only round-robin loss came against the same Abbotsford team.

Max Card (2G, 2A), Kaleb Costigan (2G, 1A), Jordan English (2G, 1A), Connor Kennedy (2G), Eric Crawford (1G, 2A), Lochlan Scholefield (1G, 2A), Eric Thibault (1G, 1A), Maxwell Hinkson (1G), Kai Mohring (1G), Emmett Kulchyski (1G) and Seth Ishikawa (2A) had points for the Outlaws throughout the weekend.

Remembrance Day in Chase

Kamloops played to a .500 record in Chase on the weekend, competing in an eight-team Remembrance Day tournament in the nearby locale.

The midget tier 3 club opened the tournament with a 6-3 win over Peninsula, followed by a 7-3 lost to New Westminster. Kamloops also recorded a 7-6 loss against Ridge Meadows and a 5-4 victory against Chase.

Eric Ramsey (5G, 1A), Jayden Russell (3G, 1A), Carter Adams (2G, 4A), Adam Sahaydak (2G, 2A), Spencer Shyiak (2G, 2A), Corson Nordick (2G, 1A), Charlie Konlich (1G, 3A), Dakota Hofmann (1G, 3A), Zane Ferguson (1G, 1A), Jacob Pilon (1G), Tyson Smith (1A), Samuel Thacker (1A) and Haden Nordick (1A) filled the net throughout the weekend.

Colin Clark and Ashton Vinnie split goaltending duties for Kamloops.

Preds come out on top

The Predators scored a 6-2 victory against the Spartans in weekend peewee recreation action, with six different goal scorers chipping in in the win.

Jarret Dumais, Conner Guenther, Logan Maclaughlin, Adam Haines, Ryan Perie and Micah Brownlee hit the scoresheet for the Preds.

Mitch Harnett (1G, 1A), Nicholas Hill (1G) and Anthony Salvati-Taylor (1A) chipped in with points for the Spartans in support of goaltender Jaxon Haywood.