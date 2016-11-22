KMHA round-up, Nov. 22

The Kamloops IceBreakers went without a win in the Kamloops Female Ice Hockey Tournament at Brock Arena on the weekend, losing 4-2 to the Penticton Firefighters, 11-0 to the Meadow Ridge Barracudas, 15-0 to the Langley Lightning and 4-1 to Penticton Fix Auto.

The atom recreation club had goals from Macie Stankoven, Zoe Steinke and Jadyn Walker. Kate Benastick and Morgan Luce defended the blue paint.

Hurricanes blow past Kaps

The Hurricanes took out the Kapitals in an all-Kamloops bantam recreation contest on the weekend, winning 4-1.

Connor Defoe led the victors with a goal and an assist. Rylen Trent (1G), Josh Rankin (1G), Austin Hammond (1G), Kyle Sandher (1A), Alexis Bishop (1A) and Nicholas Kuhlman (1A) rounded out the scoresheet for the Hurricanes in support of goaltender Bryton Neufeld.

Brooke Cave scored the lone goal for the Kapitals, with Cache Clemitson picking up the helper. Ben Smith was between the pipes.

Split the difference

The Kamloops Junior Blazers were handed their first loss of the regular season on the weekend, dropping a 4-2 decision on the road against the Kelowna Junior Rockets.

But, the peewee tier 1 club bounced back with a 5-2 win the following night at Sandman Centre.

Jacob Hufty, Carter Streek, Zak Anderson, Nolan Viesner, Garrett Martin, Brady Milburn and Matt Ward scored for Kamloops throughout the weekend. Colton Day was between the pipes.