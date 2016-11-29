KMHA round-up, Nov. 29

The Kamloops Junior Blazers won gold at a bantam tier 1 tournament in Vernon on the weekend, going undefeated in five games at the event.

Kamloops won 5-2 against Kelowna, 4-0 against Edmonton, 8-2 against Langley and 8-1 against Port Moody, defeating Vernon 6-3 in the championship game.

Logan Stankoven led the Junior Blazers with four goals and nine assists. Ashton Taylor (6G, 2A), Jarrod Semchuk (5G, 5A), Peyton Kelly (5G, 1A), Keagan Fletcher (3G, 1A) Spencer Vaughn (1G, 9A), Luke Bateman (1G, 4A) and Brendan Kirschner (1G, 2A) tallied throughout the tournament.

Adam Niles backstopped the win in the gold-medal game.

Bantam Winter Classic

The Kamloops Hurricanes went 1-2-1 at the Bantam Winter Classic in Kamloops on the weekend, finishing third in their pool.

The bantam recreation club opened with a 5-1 loss to Quesnel, before defeating North Delta 9-1. The club went on to lose 5-3 to the Kamloops Hooligans and tie Kamloops Team 1, 3-3.

Brooklyn Crawford, Rylen Trent, Connor Defoe and Austin Hammond hit the scoresheet throughout the weekend in support of goaltender Bryton Neufeld.

Winless Elks

The North Kamloops Elks were winless in midget tier 2 action on the weekend, playing against Central Okanagan at Memorial Arena.

The weekend opened with a 4-4 tie, before Central Okanagan secured a 4-2 win.

Trevis John (1G, 2A), Brayden Jensen (1G, 1A), Brendan Much (1G), Thomas Wojak (1G), Lane Gunerud (1G), Cole Howaniec (1G), Connor Milburn (2A), Adam Gammel (2A), Haydan Fidanza (1A) and Joshua Bishop tallied for the Elks.

Spur Reid and Taylor Kaban split goaltending duties.

Hat trick win

The Kamloops Junior Blazers were led by a pair of hat tricks as the club defeated Salmon Arm 6-4 in peewee tier 2 action at Valleyview Arena on the weekend.

Sam Ward and Kyle Sanford both filled the net three times. Ty Horner (2A), Ryan Larson (2A) and Sam Zulyniak (1A) chipped in with assists.

Evan Leggett picked up the win between the pipes.

Atom draw

The Kamloops Junior Blazers played to a 6-6 tie against Sicamous on the weekend.

Noah Paulsen (1G, 1A), Grady Johnson (1G), Luca Cupello (1G), Jack Smith (1G), Jayce Matkowski (1G), Carson Sutherland (1G), Kieran McMillan (2A) and Kieran Milne (1A) had the points for the atom C club.

Owen Routhier was in the blue paint for Kamloops.

Weekend sweep

The Kamloops Junior Blazers won a pair of home games on the weekend, playing host to the Prince George Junior Cougars.

Kamloops won 7-5 on Saturday night and 4-2 on Sunday.

Zak Anderson led the Blazers with two goals and three assists. Reggie Newman, Carter Streak, Matt Ward, Jacob Hufty, Garrett Martin, Nic Leggett, Brady Milburn, Sawywer Mynio and Colton Yawney also hit the scoresheet.