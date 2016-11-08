KMHA round-up, Nov. 8

The Kamloops Blazers played in the biggest hockey tournament in the world last week, travelling to Chicago for the Bauer World Invitational.

The Windy City tournament included teams from around the world. Kamloops was the only Canadian city in its division — Elite U12 — and the smallest city in the tournament.

The Blazers opened the tournament with an 8-3 victory over the Arizona Bobcats and played to a tie against the New Jersey Rockets, 3-3. The Blazers closed out the round-robin with a heart-breaking loss to Boston, 5-4.

In the playoffs, Kamloops took on Krivo, the Slovakian national team, losing 3-1 to be eliminated from title contention.

Carter Streek (4G, 3A), Matt Ward (4G, 2A) and Hudson Cameron (2G, 4A) led the club, which finished in the top 16, on the scoresheet.

Warriors win

The Warriors scored a three-goal victory on Saturday against the Knights, taking the atom recreation contest 8-5 at Valleyview Arena.

Kayven Conroy (3G, 1A), Josh Atamanchuk (3G), Jaidyn Barrett (1G, 2A), Noel Poole (1G, 1A), Tristen Owed (1A) and Lily MacLeod (1A) had the points for the Warriors, who had Carter Gould between the pipes.

Hukam Dhaliwal (2G, 1A), Cruz Beland (1G, 2A), AJ Killam (1G), Adam Anderson (1G), Nathan Willms (1A), Carter Murphy (1A) and Landon Lockwood (1A) notched points for the Knights in the loss. Tyson Williams was in the blue paint for the club.

Rockets top Blazers

The Kelowna Junior Rockets blasted the Kelowna Junior Blazers on McArthur Island on Saturday, winning the atom development contest 7-3.

The A2 Blazers were led by Aaron Price who had a goal and an assist. Evan Smith (1G), Luca D’Amore (1G) and Kieran Harrison (1A) rounded out the scoring, while Alex Gould and Jesse Sanche split time between the pipes.

Tough weekend

The Kamloops IceBreakers had a tough weekend on Mac Isle, dropping a pair of female atom recreation contests against Penticton.

The IceBreakers lost 1-0 and 4-1.

Gracie Soderstrom scored the lone goal for Kamloops. Tayla McMillan had a strong weekend between the pipes.

Fifth-place finish

The Kamloops Junior Blazers were 1-3 in tournament action in Revelstoke on the weekend, finishing fifth overall.

The peewee tier 4 club was led by Cole Hanghofer, who potted two goals and added an assist. Jobie Siemens (2G), Tyler Rahn (1G, 2A), Ben Taylor (1G, 1A), Jake Bishop (1G), Nolan Foster (1G), Zander Ward (2A) and Kyle Woitas (1A) also tallied for the club throughout the weekend.

Rahn, Hanghofer, Siemens and Woitas captured heart and hustle honours, while Wyatt Gowans, Kiran Ramsay, Taylor and Gavin McLean received MVP awards.

Ramsay had Kamloops’ lone victory, a shutout, and split goaltending duties with McLean.

Elks consolation winners

The North Kamloops Elks were the consolation winners in tournament action in Vernon on the weekend.

The midget tier 2 club was led between the pipes by goaltenders Ryan Spur-Reid and Taylor Kaban.

Bantam draw

Team 2 and Team 8 played to a 3-3 draw on the weekend, with neither club able to score the game-winning goal on Mac Isle.

The 8s were led by Kiel Schriml who had a goal and an assist. Michael Hutchison (1G), Tate Jones (1G) and Ashton Dorey (1A) added points.

The 2s had a goal and an assist from Connor Defoe. Austin Hammond (1G), Alexis Bishop (1G), Rylen Trent (1A), Colton Daniels (1A) and Mathew Rowand (1A) also found the scoresheet.

Bryton Neufeld backstopped Team 2, while Rebekah Schmutz and Zach Kohorst split the duties for Team 8.

Outlaws on top

The Outlaws played to a win and a tie facing off against the Royals and Team 8 in bantam recreation action on the weekend at Brock Arena.

Max Card (2G, 3A), Kaleb Costigan (2G, 1A), Eric Crawford (1G, 1A), Emmett Kulchyski (1G, 1A), Maxwell Hinkson (1G, 1A), Connor Kennedy (1G), Ace Ernst (4A), Josh Thom (1A) and Kai Mohring (1A) hit the scoresheet for the Outlaws.

The Royals were led by a hat trick from Wyatt Walker-Brown. Conlin Erichuk (1G, 2A), Brett MacDonald (1G), Kayden Clark (3A), Reed Watson (2A) and Jackson Fitzgerald (1A) added points.

Team 8 had a goal from Reece Jones and an assist from Patrick Bennett.

Zone Rolfson and Matthew Yon were between the pipes for the Outlaws. Zachary Kramer was tagged with the loss for the Royals, while Zach Kohorst and Rebekah Schmutz split the draw for the 8s.

Polar opposites

The Kamloops Blazers looked like two different teams on the weekend, defeating Salmon Arm 4-2 in atom development action on Saturday, but losing 10-3 to Kelowna on Sunday.

The A1 Blazers had points from Jaxsin Vaughan (2G), Myles Walker (2G), Jacob Eichenberger (1G), Corbin Vaughan (1G), Dominic Malinsky-Triska (1G) and Ryan Finney (2A). Luca Woehle was in goal against the Salmon Arm and Noah Clark took to the crease against Kelowna.

Taking down Trail

On the road for the weekend, the Kamloops Junior Blazers bested Trail 6-1 on Saturday and played to a 2-2 draw in the southern locale on Sunday.

Sam Zulyniak (2G, 2A), Liam Gayfer (2G), Eric Haight (1G, 1A), Grady Egeland (1G), Kyle Sanford (1G), Sam Ward (1G), Owen Aura (1A), Ty Horner (1A), Kieran Maloney (1A), Seppe Mazzei (1A) and Andon Rende (1A) hit the scoresheet for Kamloops in the two-game set.

Evan Leggett was in goal for the victory, while Brendan Smith backstopped the draw.

Spartans slip past Thunder

The Spartans took down the Thunder 5-4 in peewee recreation action on the weekend, winning the Sunday contest 5-4.

Mitchell Harnett (2G), Ethan Ashton (1G), Seamus Bankier (1G) and Blair Domenichelli (1G) had the goals for the victors, while Harris Osborne (2A), Aiden Bohey (2A), Justin Demaere (1A) and Colton Doyle (1A) chipped in with assists.

Ben Miller scored a hat trick for the Thunder and Jase Hamgnster rounded out the scoring with a goal. Bradley Schmitt added an assist.

Sahaydak in Sicamous

Adam Sahaydak led Kamloops in midget tier 3 tournament action in Sicamous on the weekend, scoring four goals and adding four assists as his club played to a draw, a win and two losses in the Houseboat Capital of Canada.

Kamloops opened the tournament with a 2-1 defeat of Port Moody, before dropping a 9-0 decision to Salmon Arm and losing 7-2 to Quesnel. The club closed out the weekend with a 7-7 tie against West Kelowna.

Carter Adams (2G, 2A), Eric Ramsey (2G, 1A), Jacob Pilon (1G, 2A), Dakota Hofmann (1G, 1A), Spencer Shyiak (1G), Tyler Bruins-Slot (2A), Zane Ferguson (1A), Samuel Thacker (1A) and Jayden Russell (1A) also had points for Kamloops.