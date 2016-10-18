KMHA round-up, Oct. 18

The Kamloops Spartans toppled the Kamloops Warriors in peewee recreation action on the weekend, winning the opening-day contest 7-5.

Mitch Harnett led the way for the Spartans with a hat trick and an assist. David Browning, Blair Domenichelli, Justin Demaere and Ethan Ashton added singles for the victors, while Aidan Bohay, Anthony Salvati-Taylor and Nick Hill chipped in with assists.

Colton Miekle led the Warriors with two goals and an assist. Landon McGillis and Stephen Pigeon also hit the scoresheet.

Knights have a day

The Kamloops Knights took down Team 7 in atom recreation action on the weekend, winning 11-4 at Valleyview Arena.

Cruz Beland (2G,1A), Hukam Dhaliwal (2G), Tyson von Hollen (2G), Nathan Willms (2G), AJ Killam (2G), Jonah Van Delft (1G, 1A), Adam Anderson (2A) and Brennan Coetzer (1A) tallied points for the Knights, who had Tyson Williams between the pipes.

Keegan Fretz (1G), Jeremy Yates (1G), Tristan Tymchyshyn (1G) and Trevor Logan (1G) answered for Team 7, which played a tandem of Cloe Rupert and Adam Achour in the crease.

7s score seven

Reed Watson led Team 7 with five goals in bantam recreation action on the weekend, pacing the club to a 7-4 victory over Team 5.

Jackson Fitzgerald (1G, 1A), Brett MacDonald (1G), Wyatt Walker-Brown (1A), Dillon Paul (1A) and Conlin Erichuk (1A) rounded out the scoring for the goaltending duo of Zachary Kramer and Austin Johansen.

Maxwell Hinkson (2G), Jordan English (1G), Ace Ernst (1G), Emmett Kulchyski (2A), Eric Thibault (1A) and Seth Ishikawa (1A) answered for Team 5, which had Zane Rolfsen and Matthew Yon in goal.

Winless weekend

Kamloops played to a loss and a tie in weekend midget tier 3 action, losing to hometown Clearwater 6-2 on Saturday, before playing to a 4-4 draw against 100 Mile House in Kamloops on Sunday.

Jayden Russell (2G), Adam Sahaydak (2G), Spencer Shyiak (1G, 2A), Charlie Kinloch (1G, 1A), Zane Ferguson (1A), Carter Adams (1A), Dakota Hofmann (1A), Tyler Bruins-Slot (1A) and Jacob Pilon (1A) tallied for the midgets over the weekend. Goaltending duties were shared by Ashton Vinnie and Reese Schneider.

Kamloops will be in Winfield for tournament action this weekend.

Bantams best

The Kamloops Junior Blazers dominated in a pair of bantam tier 1 contests on the weekend, winning 8-1 against Kelowna on Saturday and doubling up on Vernon 6-3 on Sunday.

Logan Stankoven (2G, 3A), Spencer Vaughn (2G, 2A), Jarrod Semchuk (2G), Peyton Kelly (2G), Chase Cooke (2G), Aidan Sutter (1G, 1A), Talon Zakall (1G), Tyson Galloway (1G), Brendan Kirschner (2A), Owen Barrow (1A) and Reagan Milburn (1A) hit the scoresheet for the Blazers.

Tier 4s even

The Kamloops Blazers split a pair of games on the weekend, losing to Revelstoke 4-1 on Saturday but rebounding to beat Clearwater 5-3 on Sunday.

The tier 4 club was led by Matt Coxon, who had three goals and one assist. Braiden Clark (1G, 1A), Mitchell Coxon (1G, 1A), Jack Poznikoff (1G) and Kales Rettie (1A) tallied for the club, which split the goaltending duties between Riley McLean and Sam Begg.

Winning weekend

The Kamloops Junior Blazers outscored their hosts 11-2 in weekend peewee tier 1 action, defeating Prince George 4-1 on Saturday and 7-1 on Sunday.

Zack Anderson (2G, 1A), Carter Streek (2G, 1A), Hudson Cameron (2G), Jacob Hufty (2G), Mathew Ward (1G, 2A), Garrett Martin (1G, 1A), Brady Milburn (1G, 1A), Reid Gartrell (3A), Reggie Newman (2A), Sawyer Mynio (2A), Nick Legget (1A), Nolan Viesner (1A) and Colton Yawney (1A) hit the scoresheet for Kamloops.

Kailen Huber and Colton Day picked up the wins in the crease. The club is a perfect 10-0 this season and won the Crowchild Challenge in Calgary last weekend.

Tough weekend

The Kamloops Junior Blazers went without a win on the weekend, falling 6-1 at home to the Kelowna Chiefs on Sunday after playing to a 1-1 draw in the Little Apple on Saturday.

Cason Scott (1G), Matthew Hufty (1G), Kieran Harrison (1A), Evan Smith (1A) and Nash Pearce (1A) hit the scoresheet for Kamloops in the atom development contest.

Jesse Sanche and Alex Gould split time in the crease.

Weekend shutout

The North Kamloops Lions dropped a peewee tier 3 contest in Oliver on the weekend, losing 7-0 to South Okanagan.

Kash Minion and Ty Moffett split the time between the pipes for Kamloops in a tough loss.