KMHA round-up, Oct. 25

IceBreakers go cold

The Kamloops IceBreakers dropped a pair of exhibition games against Kelowna on the weekend, losing twice in female atom recreation action in the Little Apple.

Kamloops was shutout by both of Kelowna’s female recreation squads, though Bella McDivitt, Gracie Soderstrom, Lahney Robinson and Macie Stankoven all chipped in with scoring chances.

Morgan Luce was in the blue paint for both contests.

Tourney triumph

The Kamloops Blazers played to a 2-1-1 record in Penticton on the weekend, suiting up for the Penticton Atom Development Tournament.

In round-robin action, Kamloops played to a 9-5 loss to Port Moody, an 8-4 win against South Okanagan and a 4-4 tie versus Squamish.

In the playoffs, the Blazers netted an 8-4 win over Coquitlam.

Kamloops was led by Nik Dimopoulos, who finished the weekend with nine goals and two assists.

Jaxsin Vaughan (5G), Corbin Vaughan (3G, 1A), Chase Besse (1G, 5A), Max Kinnee (1G, 2A), Myles Walker (1G, 2A), Ryan Smith (1G, 1A), Caden Cail (4A), Jakob Gottfriedson (3A), Shawn Minnabarriet (2A), Dominic Malinsky-Triska (3A), Garrett Johnson (1A) and Ezra Siemens (1A) also tallied in support of goaltenders Luca Woehle and Noah Clark.

Lions draw even

The North Kamloops Lions played to a nail-biting 6-6 tie against Merritt in peewee tier 3 action at Shulus Arena on the weekend.

Jagger DelaGorgendaire (2G, 1A), Cooper Macleod (2G), Jack Anderson (1G), Cole Angstadt (1G), Hudson Clarke (1A) and Jonathan Ward (1G) hit the scoresheet for the Lions, who went with a tandem of Ty Moffett and Kash Minion between the pipes.

Bantams blast Kelowna

Jarrod Semchuk and the Kamloops Blazers beat up on Kelowna in bantam tier 1 action on the weekend, downing the club from the Little Apple 11-0 on the road.

Semchuk finished the night with four goals and an assist to lead the Blazers. Peyton Kelly (1G, 2A), Logan Stankoven (1G, 1A), Keagan Fletcher (1G, 1A), Ashton Taylor (1G, 1A), Tyson Galloway (1G), Owen Barrow (1G) and Reagan Milburn (1G) all found twine in the victory.