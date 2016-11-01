KMHA round-up to Oct. 31, 2016

Earning the W

The atom development A Kamloops Blazers topped Kelowna 5-2 on Saturday at Memorial Arena.

Notching points for Kamloops were Jaxsin Vaughan (2G, 1A), Max Kinnee (2G), Caden Cail (1G), Nik Dimopoulos (1A), Corbin Vaughan (1A) and Jacob Eichenberger (1A).

Noah Clark and Luca Woehle split goaltending duties for the Blazers.

Convincing win

Team 5 topped the Spartans 8-2 in peewee recreation play.

Colton Canval (3G), Max Angove (3G) and Mason Alger (1G) had points for Team 5, which went with Keegan Smoch between the pipes.

Rylend Edwards-Spruyt (1G), Mitch Harnett (1G and Colton Doyle (1A) had points for the Spartans.

Perfect weekend

Ashley Fisher posted three shutouts for the Kamloops Vibe in victories over Trinity Western University in South Coast Women’s Hockey League play in the Tournament Capital on the weekend.

Kamloops earned a pair of victories on Saturday — 4-0 and 2-0 — and blanked Trinity 2-0 on Sunday.

Notching points on the weekend for the Vibe were Rochelle Smith (3G), Courtney Morice (2G, 1A), Alyssa Reid (1G, 3A), Desiree Blair (1G, 2A), Melissa Brunn (1G, 1A) and Bianca Olson (2A).

Kamloops sits in second place in league standings behind the undefeated Richmond Devils.

Lions on prowl

The North Kamloops Lions thumped Penticton 9-1 in peewee tier 3 play at Brock Arena on Sunday.

Finding the scoresheet for the Lions were Logan Krug (2G, 1A), Landon Biro (1G, 2A), Jonathan Ward (1G, 2A), Coen Carrigan (1G, 1A), Zach Clarke (1G, 1A), Roman Wolynec (1G, 1A), Jagger DelaGorgendaire (1G), Markus Baron (1G), Cooper MacLeod (2A) and Cole Angstadt (1A).

Ty Moffett was between the pipes for North Kamloops.

Knight’s tale

The Knights edged the Brawlers 8-7 in atom recreation play on Sunday at McArthur Island Sports and Event Centre.

Hat-trick hero

Carson Sutherland scored a hat trick for the Kamloops Junior Blazers in a 5-5 tie with hometown Revelstoke on Saturday.

Kieran Milne (1G, 3A), Luca Cupello (1G) and Donnie Andriashyk (2A) also had points for the Blazers, who went with Owen Routhier in net.

Penticton on top

The Kamloops IceBreakers dropped a pair of female atom recreation games to Penticton on the weekend.

Gracie Soderstrom (1G) and Lahney Robinson (1G) had points for the IceBreakers, who went with Anna Garner in the crease.

Knights victorious

The Knights doubled the Ice Kings 4-2 in atom recreation play at Memorial Arena last Friday.

Nathan Willms (1G), Tyson von Hollen (1G), Jakob Stobbe (1G), Adam Anderson (1G), Hukam Dhaliwal (1A) and Brennan Coetzer (1A) had points for the Knights, who went with Tyson Williams between the pipes.

Lucas Dicostanzo (1G), Benjamin Carroll (1G) and Noah Henson (1A) reached the scoresheet for the Ice Kings, who were backstopped by Oliver Stainton.

Tough weekend

The midget tier 3 team from Kamloops dropped a pair of games on the weekend, falling 3-1 to Salmon Arm on Saturday and 5-2 to Enderby on Sunday.

Reaching the scoresheet for Kamloops on the weekend were Spencer Shyiak (1G, 1A), Dakota Hofmann (1G), Zane Ferguson (1G), Jacob Pilon (1A) and Pierce Huser (1A).

Ashton Vinnie was between the pipes on Saturday. Colin Clark was in net on Sunday.

Canes find win column

The Hurricanes earned a 5-3 win over the Royals in bantam recreation play at McArthur Island Sports and Event Centre on Saturday.

Rylen Trent (1G, 1A), Austin Hammond (1G, 1A), Mathew Rowand (1G), Connor DeFoe (1G), Brooklyn Crawford (1G), Zach Banks (1A) and Josh Rankin (1A) had points for the Hurricanes, who went with Bryton Neufeld between the pipes.

Max Card (2G), Kaleb Costigan (1G), Maxwell Hinkson (1A) and Seth Ishikawa (1A) had points for the Royals.

Zane Rolfsen and Mathew Yon split time in net for the Royals.

Preds show well

The Kamloops Predators posted three wins, two losses and one tie at the Mission Ice Breaker Tournament on the weekend.

Ryan Petrie, Adam Haines, Jarrett Dumais, Micah Brownlee, Connor Guenther, Logan MacLaughlin and Jaden Donchi had goals for Kamloops, with Jake Bean, James Tosoff, Zach Denis, Mitchel Van-Somer-Landry, Nathan To and Damien Coates providing assists.

Blazers bumped

West Kelowna bested the A2 Kamloops Blazers 7-3 in atom development play on Saturday at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

Notching points for Kamloops were Evan Smith (2G), Kieran Harrison (1G), Cason Scott (1A), Avin Gayfer (1A) and Mathew Hufty (1A).

Jesse Sanche and Alex Gould split time between the pipes.

Nothing decided

The Outlaws and Team 3 tied 4-4 in bantam recreation play at Brock Arena on Sunday.

Eric Crawford(1G), Max Card(1G), Lochlan Scholefield (1G), Emmett Kulchyski (1G), Jordan English(1A), Kaleb Costigan (1A) and Eric Thibault (1A) had points for the Outlaws.

Zane Rolfsen and Matthew Yon split goaltending duties.

Tallying points for Team 3 were Tristin Collins (3G), Anthony Wiseman (1G), Jacob Ker-Piva (1A) and Brooke Cave (1A).

Ben Smith was in Team 3’s crease.

Tight game

The Kamloops Blazers edged Kelowna 5-4 in bantam tier 4 play on the weekend.

Reed Watson (2G), Tyler Fernie (1G, 1A), Justin Vinterlik (1G, 1A), Matt Coxon (1G, 1A), Wyatt Reid (2A) and Ryan Mitchell (1A) had points for Kamloops, which went with Riley McLean in the crease.