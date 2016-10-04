KMHA round-up, Oct. 4

The Kamloops Junior Blazers doubled up on Vernon 4-2 in their first league action of the season on the weekend.

The Blazers are playing in the B.C. Hockey Regional Bantam Tier 1 League, a new pilot program which includes Kamloops, Vernon, Kelowna and Prince George.

Logan Stankoven led the way with two goals. Reagan Milburn (1G, 1A), Ashton Taylor (1G), Talon Zakall (1A) and Luke Bateman (1A) rounded out the scoring for the Blazers.

Kamloops out shot Vernon by a wide margin. The club will head to Chilliwack on the weekend for the annual Chilliwack International Bantam Tournament.

Exhibition draw

Team 5 tied Team 6 by a score of 4-4 in an exhibition bantam contest on McArthur Island on the weekend.

Maxwell Hinkson led the way for Team 5, recording two goals. Kaleb Costigan (1G, 1A), Josh Thom (1G) and Eric Crawford (1A) also hit the scoresheet in support of the goaltending duo of Zane Rolfsen and Matthew Yon.

Michael Dagasso (2G), Mathias Woehle (1G), Jacob Haines (1G) and Corbin Guenther (1A) had points for Team 6, which had Ryerson Palmer between the pipes.

Home and home

The A2 Kamloops Junior Blazers played to a loss and a tie in atom development action against Kelowna on the weekend, tying Kelowna 1-1 in the Little Apple on Saturday, but falling 6-1 in Kamloops on Sunday.

Carson Scott (1G), Matthew Hufty (1G), Kieran Harrison (1A), Evan Smith (1A) and Nash Pearce (1A) had points for the Blazers, who went with Jesse Sanche and Alex Gould in the crease.

Pair of draws

The Kamloops Junior Blazers tied a pair of home games on the weekend, playing to a 4-4 draw against Kelowna on Saturday and a 5-5 tie against Salmon Arm on Sunday.

The peewee tier 2 club was led by Sam Zulyniak and Ty Horner, both of whom had three goals. Kieren Maloney (1G, 1A), Eric Haight (1G, 1A), Liam Gayfer (1G, 1A), Owen Aura (1A), Seppe Mazzei (1A), Ryan Larson (1A), Kyle Sanford (1A), Jake Poulson (1A) and Grady Egeland (1A) also tallied points over the weekend.

Brendan Smith and Evan Leggett shared goaltending duties.

Winless road trip

The Kamloops Vibe played to a loss and three ties in their first weekend of a new South Coast Female Amateur Hockey League season.

The Kamloops club tied 2-2 against both the Surrey Mavericks and the South Fraser TNT and drew the Fraser Valley Jets 3-3. The Vibe lost to the Richmond Devils 2-0.

Rochelle Smith scored three goals and had an assist for Kamloops. Alyssa Reid finished the weekend with two goals and two assists.

Ashley Fisher and Emma Gottfriedson shared time between the pipes.

No blood

The midget tier 1 Thompson Lions opened Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association play with a 4-4 tie against Central Zone in Kamloops on Saturday.

Recording points for Thompson were Jacob Vautour (2G), Jackson Marshall (1G), Brandon Gremaud (1G), Josh Van Unen (2A), Eric Bertuzzi (1A), Brendan Roche (1A) and Alex Johnson (1A).

Kendra Woodland made 25 saves between the pipes for Thompson.

Point night

Owen Pincott and Jaden Zunti both scored hat-tricks for the Kamloops Junior Blazers in an 8-1 victory over North Okanagan in bantam tier 3 play on Saturday.

Zunti added two assists and Pincott had one helper, and Xander Denis (1G, 4A), Olen Gelineau (1G), Luke Petrie (2A),RJ Gerow (2A) and Sam Lewis (1A) also notched points.

Ryan Dusseault picked up the win in net.

Tough weekend

The midget tier 3 squad from Kamloops posted a loss and a tie on the weekend on home ice, falling 12-4 to Chase on Saturday and finishing deadlocked at 2-2 with Winfield on Sunday.

Hitting the scoresheet on the weekend for Kamloops were Jayden Russell (4G), Eric Ramsey (1G, 2A), Jacob Pilon (1G, 1A), Adam Sahaydak (1G, 1A), Spencer Shyiak (1G, 1A), Zane Ferguson (4A), Carter Adams (2A), Samuel Thacker (1A) and Tyson Smith (1A).

Goaltending duties on Saturday were shared by Ashton Vinnie and Colin Clark, while Sunday’s tie was well-earned by Clark.

Next up for the team is a Thanksgiving weekend tournament in Merritt.