KMHA round-up to Oct. 10, 2016

Thompson’s tale

The midget tier 1 Thompson Lions hosted a tournament last weekend, posting a 2-2 record to miss the playoffs.

Thompson topped South Delta 5-2 and Hollyburn 4-1, but fell 3-0 to the Vancouver Thunderbirds and 4-3 to Abbotsford.

The Thunderbirds blanked the North Vancouver Storm 3-0 in the final.

Recording points on the weekend for the Lions were Garrett Kellington (3G, 2A), Brendan Roche (3G, 1A), Breckin Erichuk (2G, 1A), Josh Van Unen (1G, 1A), Chris Dakers (2A), Matthew Lee (2A), Harrison Rosch (1A), Eric Bertuzzi (1A), Jacob Vautour (1G), Hunter Beckett (1G) and Alex Johnson (1G).

Burying twice

Kieran McMillan notched a pair of goals for the Kamloops Junior Blazers in a 5-3 victory over hometown Merritt in atom C play on Sunday.

Grady Johnson (1G), Jack Smith (1G), Donnie Bailey (1G), Kieran Milne (1A), Kieran Thibault (1A), Noah Paulsen (1A) and Jayce Matkowski (1A) also had points for Kamloops (1-0), which went with Kaiden Goddard between the pipes.

Struggles in Merritt

Kamloops’ midget tier 3 squad posted a 1-3 record at a tournament in Merritt on the weekend.

After trouncing 100 Mile House 10-2 on Friday, Kamloops dropped three straight games — 6-3 to Coquitlam, 9-1 to West Vancouver and 6-0 to Nanaimo.

Finding the scoresheet for Kamloops were Adam Sahaydak (5G, 3A), Spencer Shyiak (2G), Haden Nordick (2G), Jacob Pilon (1G, 3A), Corson Nordick (1G, 2A), Eric Ramsey (1G, 2A), Keenan Dabels (1G), Jayden Russell (1G), Zane Ferguson (2A), Carter Adams (2A), Tyson Smith (1A) and Dakota Hofmann (1A).

Ashton Vinnie and Colin Clark shared goaltending duties.

Mixed bag

The bantam tier 1 Kamloops Junior Blazers placed eighth out of 20 teams at a tournament in Chilliwack on the weekend.

Kamloops posted three wins — 2-1 over Chilliwack, 7-2 over the Calgary Edge and 4-2 over Seattle — and lost twice, 6-3 to Colorado and 7-4 to the Calgary Junior Flames.

Tallying points on the weekend for the Blazers were Logan Stankoven (8G, 4A), Brendan Kirschner (2G, 5A), Jarrod Semchuk (2G, 1A), Payton Kelly (2G, 1A), Koby Pavlovich (1G, 1A), Spencer Vaughn (1G, 1A), Owen Barrows (1G, 1A), Reagan Milburn (1G), Luke Bateman (1G) and Ty Stokes (1G).

Silver lining

The bantam tier 4 Kamloops Blazers posted a 2-2-1 record and placed second at a tournament in North Vancouver on the weekend.

North Shore Winter Club blanked Kamloops 1-0 in the tournament final, avenging a 3-0 defeat in round-robin play.

Samuel Begg and Riley McLean played well between the pipes for the Blazers on the weekend.

Reaching the scoresheet for Kamloops were Josh Hamling (3G), Jack Poznikoff (2G), Kalle Rattie (1G, 1A), Liam Campbell (1G, 1A), Wyatt Reid (1G), Bryan Fraser (1G), Braiden Clark (1G), Matt Coxon (3A), Tyler Fernie (1A) and Bhavin Serown (1A).