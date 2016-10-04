Kneen named player to watch by NHL Central Scouting

The Kamloops Blazers’ Nolan Kneen was one of 52 WHL players on the NHL Central Scouting Service’s Players to Watch list this week, the only member of the Blue and Orange to make the cut.

Kneen is in his second full season on the Blazers’ blue line this year. In 52 games last season, the 17-year-old tallied seven points, including a goal.

Kneen was given a C-rating, indicating he is expected to be a candidate for a fourth-, fifth-, or sixth-round selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft in Chicago next year.