Knox returns to Kamloops, where his career began

When Jack Knox was a kid living in Kamloops, his dad bought him Space Age, Go Home!, a book by Vancouver humour columnist Eric Nicol .

“I loved that book,” said Knox who, in many ways followed in the footsteps of Nicol, becoming a newspaper columnist and humour writer. “I delivered newspapers in Dallas and I can remember one man who was fuming because, he said, his paper was late and ‘there you were, sitting in the snowbank, reading Eric Nicol in my newspaper’,” Knox said as he chuckled at the memory.

The Victoria Times Colonist writer is heading back to the city he called home for years and where he started his career as a 19-year-old at the Kamloops Daily News, stopping at Chapters bookstore on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to sign copies of his first book, Hard Knox: Musings From the Edge of Canada.

He described it as a humorous book written from the perspective of life on Vancouver Island, a place he called the last refuge of the disconnected.

He’s called the Island home for 28 years, but added there are some moments of life in Kamloops in the book, as well.

Writing a book is different from reporting, editing or writing a newspaper column, Knox said. For example, he’s had many moments when he “bolted upright in bed at three in the morning and realized what I wrote and what I should have written, but it was too late.

“With a book, you still can get a do-over, there’s that luxury” to the writing process.

On the other hand, as someone used to writing on deadline, he had to impose his own in order to keep moving forward with the book. While his publisher wasn’t expecting the manuscript for some time, Knox would set a deadline of getting a chapter done by the end of the week.

Knox described his view of writing to something akin to chopping wood — you don’t necessarily like doing it, but when it’s going well, “I love it.” Curiosity took him into the world of the media, he said, and he remembers Kamloops as “always a good news town. The media there has always punched above its weight.”

Knox will be at Chapters at 1:30 p.m.

