Kokanee Court owners in Kamloops get eye-popping bill in mail

When the $30,000 bill from the city arrived in his mailbox, Joe Hall was stunned.

“The water, sewer, garbage and recycling account for your strata is seriously outstanding,” it began.

According to the city, the bills for Kokanee Court haven’t been paid since 2015, leaving homeowners in the development on the hook for the costs.

Hall, who purchased a home in the development five years ago — and, until this year, had seen the utilities paid without incident — said he and his neighbours are confounded by the bill because they have been paying fees to a property-management company for years, payments they believed were going to cover those bills.

“It’s just mind-blowing,” he said. “You buy into a complex thinking everyone’s hunky dory, and then five years later it’s this.”

The city has calculated the utility bill at $550 for each homeowner, dividing the $30,000 between Kokanee Court’s 56 lots.

But Hall worries the eventual costs to residents could be higher, since more than half of the lots at Kokanee Court are still undeveloped.

A day later, a letter turned up from Eagle Homes, the property-management company to which Hall and his neighbours pay a $40 per month maintenance fee.

“It was unfortunate we had to learn about this bill in such an abrupt letter as was issued from the city,” the letter from Eagle Homes stated.

“The city made all attempt to initiate conversation with Glen Thompson, the developer.”

Eagle Homes said its maintenance fee had never been used to cover utility costs, but was funding plowing and maintenance costs for common areas.

Complicating the matter is the fact Kokanee Court has not yet formed a strata council and held formal meetings.

Hall said residents had been waiting for the company to sell 50 per cent of its units, plus one, the point at which they had been told they would become responsible for setting up a council and paying official strata fees.

He described the fee agreement with Eagle as a verbal deal.

Hall said he is less concerned about the $550 hit than the lack of communication with residents.

“If there was a problem, why were we not told so we could rectify it as a community?” he asked.

“As residents, we could have come together and dealt with it.”

In response to a request from KTW, Eagle Homes said it received notice of the utility bill only a week before residents learned of it, when the city got in touch.

Eagle said it has been in touch with Thompson, who has said he will be dealing with the issue and communicating with residents directly.

Hall said he plans to take legal action and believes residents should give up on the strata and start paying their own utility bills directly to the city — as he will have to do in this case.

Neither Eagle Homes nor Glen Thompson returned requests for comment from KTW.

Thompson was one of the developers behind the Gateway Travel Centre, the Dallas truck stop on the Trans-Canada Highway.

In 2012, KTW reported the Canadian Western Bank was commencing foreclosure proceedings on that property, claiming it was owed $5.3 million on the centre’s $6.1-million mortgage. In court documents, the bank also claimed property taxes hadn’t been paid on the property for two years.