The Kamloops Rugby Club will be home to the Bayside Sharks and the United Rugby Club on Oct. 15.

The Raiders’ women will take on the Sharks at 11:30 a.m., while the men will kick off with United Rugby at 1 p.m. in their final game in Kamloops of the season’s first half.

A fundraiser for the Kamloops Food Bank will also be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with all monetary and food donations welcome.

All Raiders’ matches are played at Exhibition Park.