KSO 40th: Four decades of music

The Kamloops Symphony Orchestra is marking four decades of making music this season — and it’s doing it in style.

Strauss will be featured as the orchestra takes over The Rex for an anniversary ball, an event that will look back at the past but also forward to what will come as it chooses — from four candidates — a new music director to replace long-time director Bruce Dunn.

The ball is on Saturday, Oct. 29, and features a dinner with locally produced foods — and, of course, music and dancing into the evening.

Tickets are $100 and are available online at http://kamloopssymphony.brownpapertickets.com.

Longtime music director retiring after 27 years

Ask Bruce Dunn what highlights occurred during his years with the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra and he hesitates.

When he answers, it’s not pointing to a Beethoven or Elgar concert. It’s not the annual Magic of Vienna performance or the Christmas season musical celebration.

Instead, the long-time music director said what he has found most satisfying in his 27 years is watching it go from what was largely a community orchestra to a professional orchestra filled with musicians “who can play anything.

“We can do anything.” he said, “And I’m proud of that.”

He’s equally proud of more recent performances, pointing out the Mozart festivals last year in particular.

“Mozart is hard,” Dunn said.

“It can be a struggle but it wasn’t” as the KSO performed three Mozart works in April in Kamloops and Salmon Arm and another four here in May.

Even in his early years, Dunn said, the orchestra had “very, very fine performances. We were playing things we shouldn’t have been able to do — but we did.”

Pressed, Dunn — who announced his retirement last year and will share conducting responsibilities with four candidates to succeed him — acknowledged he always enjoyed it when the orchestra had Finnish composer Jean Sibelius on its program.

“Everyone knows I love Sibelius,” he said, and the KSO would do a show featuring him every two or three years.

Dunn didn’t set out to spend almost three decades with the KSO. A working musician and teacher in Vancouver, he learned of the opening through friends and applied.

“Absolutely not,” he said of what became a long tenure. “I think it was more of an ‘Oh man, I got a conducting job. Woo-hee’. It could have been a stepping stone to something bigger for someone younger but I was 45 years old.”

At first, the KSO eschewed performing the same works in subsequent years — except for Christmas shows — but through the years, the orchestra has occasionally gone back to works they knew their audiences love.

“The expectations we have are from the audience’s point of view,” Dunn said. “As the cost of tickets has gone up, the audience has started expecting a certain level of performance and that’s how the KSO has evolved to what it is today.

“We’re not big, but we are a high-level classical orchestra.”