KSO 40th: Longtime symphony fundraiser now a local institution

John Corbishley recalls his wife pushing him to help with the book sale.

When the couple moved to Kamloops in 1990, Barb Corbishley joined the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra’s board and John gave time to Western Canada Theatre.

“My wife was a bully and made sure that I was around and helping,” John said with a laugh.

Barb started the fundraiser small but it has since grown into the largest for the symphony, raising about $40,000 a year.

Held each spring and fall, the event has become a local institution to search for treasures at a bargain in Sahali Mall.

It has also become a legacy for Barb.

When she died in 2005, the symphony honoured her by adding her name to the event and John knows his wife still plays her role in Barb’s Used Book and Music Sale.

“She wags a finger at me still and says ‘Keep going,’” he said.

John and a group of volunteers put in about six weeks of work throughout the year — collecting, storing, categorizing and selling used books, sheet music and more.

They also get calls throughout the year with questions like: “When’s the sale, I’ve got some books I want to get rid of. I’m downsizing, I need to get rid of [books], whatever the reason,” John said.

“It’s become an institution now and it’s looked forward to.”

From helping with the sale to billeting musicians and facilitating school programs, volunteers play a significant role in the symphony.

A 12-member board of directors meets monthly on policy matters.

Board president Carol Howie got involved when her daughter was taking music lessons.

Approached by the former president of the symphony society, Howie agreed to join the board.

“I have been on the board ever since,” she said.

It has been about 20 years and Howie said contributing in the community is important economically and socially.

It’s why the retired English teacher is also a member of the Royal Inland Hospital Evening Auxiliary and volunteers for the Kamloops Immigrant Society, putting her skills to use tutoring new Canadians.

Beyond that, she has seasons tickets to the symphony.

“I think we have one of the best small orchestras and I just love to hear them play,” Howie said.

She’s proud of work done to transition KSO into a professional model, upping the quality she noted.

“It’s happened over the last 10 years. It’s been a slow transition,” she said.

“It’s something our board and Bruce Dunn, the director, were very passionate about.”

She doesn’t anticipate any end in sight to volunteering with KSO. Looking forward, she’s hoping a recently added marketing position will allow the symphony to have a bigger impact in the community.

“A lot of people don’t recognize that we really do have a world-class symphony.”

KSO regularly accepts new volunteers. For an application form or a list of current opportunities, go online to kamloopssymphony.com/volunteer.htm.