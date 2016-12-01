KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Centre helps assault survivors heal

Charlene Eden calls them “our kiddos” — the children who use the colourful corner playroom at the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre to work through trauma.

The “kiddos” are resilient, the executive director said, despite having witnessed or experienced sexual violence.

The centre provides support services to women, men and youth who have suffered sexual assault, harassment or domestic abuse.

Its clients are as young as three. Others are senior citizens.

New toys, art supplies and instruments purchased by the centre this year and used during therapy sessions with children were purchased with funding from the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund.

It received just over $10,000 from the Cheer Fund last year and will be a recipient again this year.

That money allows the centre to buy much-needed supplies and pays for outreach programming.

Co-ordinating with a variety of organizations means counsellors can reach survivors who are accessing other services, people who might otherwise never seek counselling.

“There’s a ton of survivors that we’re not seeing and accessing,” Eden said.

“It’s incredibly difficult to walk in our door, so, if we can meet them somewhere else, the first time or the second time . . . then they get to put a face to us. But I think we see very few compared to the reality of the amount of survivors there are out there.”

The centre’s core programming offers counselling services to survivors of sexual assault on a case-by-case basis, meeting them wherever they are on their path to healing and facilitating the journey from there.

“It’s hard to explain, but there’s this different aura about people when they get to that place when you know they can talk about their story and they can sit and look at their story, but the story doesn’t own them anymore,” Eden said.

“For me, that’s the piece — when they say to us, ‘I’m good, I don’t need to come back anymore,’ you know that’s on their terms.”

The demand for counselling services at the centre outweighs its capacity, Eden said, so additional funding is needed to continue growing outreach efforts.

Eden would like to see the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre develop more education and prevention programming, particularly with youth.

With a better understanding of consent, healthy boundaries, self-esteem and tech safety — especially for kids growing up in the digital age — other pieces of the puzzle become easier to solve, she said.

“We are really working toward solidifying our role in the community with that because I think that’s where we can make the greatest difference,” Eden said.

A portion of this year’s Cheer funding will also support the sexual-assault response team, reintroduced in 2016 after a 13-year absence.

The centre relied on additional funding from the city to revive the program that sees on-call, trained volunteers offer support, information and advocacy to recent victims of sexual assault.

“It’s not a pretty topic and it’s not a fun topic to talk about, but it’s an important one to talk about,” Eden said.

“I think sometimes we have such an ugly picture of the actual violence — which is ugly — that we forget there’s a beautiful ending on the other side, which is the healing.

“That is the beautiful part of the work we do and it’s the reason everyone who works here does the work they do.”

The centre is one of five organizations supported by this year’s KTW Christmas Cheer Fund.

The others are Sensational Soups, Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, New Life Community Kamloops and Family Tree Family Centre.

The Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre is at 235 First Ave. downtown. It can be reached by phone at 250-372-0179.

