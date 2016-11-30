Home Community KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Charities get present from birthday party CommunityPeople KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Charities get present from birthday party By Kamloops This Week - November 30, 2016 8 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter ulia Bergeron was reading about the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund and decided to do her part to help the five charities on which the fund focuses. The Grade 4 Aberdeen elementary student had her ninth birthday party on the weekend and asked friends to bring cash donations for the Cheer Fund. Julia and her friends raised $55 for the cause, which she and mom Christina dropped off at the newspaper office on Tuesday. Julia said she wanted to do her part to help the less fortunate. Dave Eagles/KTW