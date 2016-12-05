KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Commodore event a delicious way for you to help

KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Commodore event a delicious way for you to...

Lend a hand to the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund and get fed in the process.

Tickets are on sale now for a fundraiser dinner at The Commodore Grand Cafe and Lounge, 369 Victoria St., on Monday, Dec. 12, with all proceeds donated to the fund.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the pasta, salad and chicken dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Door prizes will be up for grabs.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 250-571-2387. Email jessica@kamloopsthisweek.com for more information.

THANK YOU FOR DONATING

The annual KTW Christmas Cheer Fund is back for another year.

The fund helps five charities: Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Family Tree Family Centre, Sensational Soups, Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and New Life Community Kamloops.

KTW has profiled each charity, detailing what they do and how the money you donate to the Cheer Fund helps them achieve their goals. Click on the names of the charities above to read all about them.

Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

They can also be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com — look for the Cheer penguin and then click on it.

That will take you to an online portal that will immediately generate a tax receipt for donations greater than $20.

For donations made in person at the office for that amount, receipts will be generated in January.

Donations can also be made at the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo office, 177 Victoria St., during its office hours.

DONATIONS AS OF DEC. 5

Anna Evenrude, $50

Anonymous, $25

Sandra Blakely, $100

Margaret Sandulak, $75

Kay Prichard, $25

Rick Bennett, $50

H and L Francis, $50

Anonymous, $25

The Hanes family in memory of Brett and Bob, $100

Spencer and Janet Bryson, $200

Larry J. Lewis, $50

Anonymous, $100

Wendy and Kim in memory of Peter Basson, $25

Amy Regen, $100

Anonymous, $100

In memory of Mike Jules, from Hunter and Mitch, $75

Robert and Romona Goldie, $30

Jeanne Abbott, $200

M. N. Rueger, $50

Mrs. L. Stevenson in memory of Gerry Stevenson, $50

Shirley Brown, $100

Anonymous, $28

M. Colleen Stainton, $200

Kathy Mason, $100

Libby Denbigh in memory of David and Rachel, $25

The Patrick family in memory of Kelly, $100

Greg Harris, $50

Anonymous, $20

Joan and Larry Cummings, $30

Marlene Larson, $100

A and G Morrissette, $200

Anonymous in memory of Sandy, $100

Lucy Hicks, $50

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $25

In memory of P.O. R.C. Carnegie RCAF, $100

Brenda Funk in memory of Henry Funk, $25

Lynne Totten, $100

Anonymous, $100

Paula Gardner in memory of Brad Gardner, $500

Julia Bergeron birthday party

donations in lieu of gifts, $55

Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Hart, $100

Anonymous, $200

Joan Goode, $25

Anonymous, $25

Lois McAlary in memory of Sarah

McAlary, $100

Edie Pletzer, $50

Anonymous, $25

Heather Palmer, $100

Evelyn Meyer, $75

In memory of Teresa and Sam Bruno, $50

1:30 p.m. Mon/Wed Old Dogs hockey group, $450

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100

Sharon and Tom Moore, $100

Anonymous, $500

Gwen and Gordon Watson Harris, $400

Olga MacKay, $20

Harriett and Jacques Chave, $100

Robert and Jo-Mary Hunter, $200

Wayne and Twink Murphy, $25

Spats and Bingley, $50

Tony and Kaz Dufficy, $100

Gladys and Ken Klepachek, $50

TOTAL $6,533