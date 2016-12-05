KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Commodore event a delicious way for you to help

Lend a hand to the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund and get fed in the process.
Tickets are on sale now for a fundraiser dinner at The Commodore Grand Cafe and Lounge, 369 Victoria St., on Monday, Dec. 12, with all proceeds donated to the fund.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the pasta, salad and chicken dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Door prizes will be up for grabs.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 250-571-2387. Email jessica@kamloopsthisweek.com for more information.
THANK YOU FOR DONATING
The annual KTW Christmas Cheer Fund is back for another year.
The fund helps five charities: Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Family Tree Family Centre, Sensational Soups, Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and New Life Community Kamloops.
KTW has profiled each charity, detailing what they do and how the money you donate to the Cheer Fund helps them achieve their goals. Click on the names of the charities above to read all about them.
Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
They can also be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com — look for the Cheer penguin and then click on it.
That will take you to an online portal that will immediately generate a tax receipt for donations greater than $20.
For donations made in person at the office for that amount, receipts will be generated in January.
Donations can also be made at the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo office, 177 Victoria St., during its office hours.
DONATIONS AS OF DEC. 5
Anna Evenrude, $50
Anonymous, $25
Sandra Blakely, $100
Margaret Sandulak, $75
Kay Prichard, $25
Rick Bennett, $50
H and L Francis, $50
Anonymous, $25
The Hanes family in memory of Brett and Bob, $100
Spencer and Janet Bryson, $200
Larry J. Lewis, $50
Anonymous, $100
Wendy and Kim in memory of Peter Basson, $25
Amy Regen, $100
Anonymous, $100
In memory of Mike Jules, from Hunter and Mitch, $75
Robert and Romona Goldie, $30
Jeanne Abbott, $200
M. N. Rueger, $50
Mrs. L. Stevenson in memory of Gerry Stevenson, $50
Shirley Brown, $100
Anonymous, $28
M. Colleen Stainton, $200
Kathy Mason, $100
Libby Denbigh in memory of David and Rachel, $25
The Patrick family in memory of Kelly, $100
Greg Harris, $50
Anonymous, $20
Joan and Larry Cummings, $30
Marlene Larson, $100
A and G Morrissette, $200
Anonymous in memory of Sandy, $100
Lucy Hicks, $50
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $25
In memory of P.O. R.C. Carnegie RCAF, $100
Brenda Funk in memory of Henry Funk, $25
Lynne Totten, $100
Anonymous, $100
Paula Gardner in memory of Brad Gardner, $500
Julia Bergeron birthday party
donations in lieu of gifts, $55
Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Hart, $100
Anonymous, $200
Joan Goode, $25
Anonymous, $25
Lois McAlary in memory of Sarah
McAlary, $100
Edie Pletzer, $50
Anonymous, $25
Heather Palmer, $100
Evelyn Meyer, $75
In memory of Teresa and Sam Bruno, $50
1:30 p.m. Mon/Wed Old Dogs hockey group, $450
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100
Sharon and Tom Moore, $100
Anonymous, $500
Gwen and Gordon Watson Harris, $400
Olga MacKay, $20
Harriett and Jacques Chave, $100
Robert and Jo-Mary Hunter, $200
Wayne and Twink Murphy, $25
Spats and Bingley, $50
Tony and Kaz Dufficy, $100
Gladys and Ken Klepachek, $50
TOTAL $6,533