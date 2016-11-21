KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Family Tree connects many

For Jenifer Jones, going to the Family Tree Family Centre “is like going to your sister’s for a cup of coffee and to let the kids play together.”

It has that atmosphere as moms, grandmas, dads and children congregate each weekday at the agency.

The centre in a house at 657 Seymour St. is filled with toys, the coffee is always on and smiles abound.

That’s not often found in the lives of the people who turn to Family Tree for help. They are usually facing struggles that seem insurmountable.

Jones and centre executive director Susan Wright found support at the centre when they were looking for help to deal with addiction. They both were once clients of the centre’s Mothers for Addiction program, where they found help facing down that challenge and regain control of their lives.

It’s more than a place where they work; it’s part of them.

It’s also part of this year’s KTW Christmas Cheer Fund campaign. Family Tree is one of five agencies in the city chosen last year for two years of financial assistance through the fundraiser. The others are the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre, New Life Community Kamloops, Sensational Soups and the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter.

How does the money raised help the Family Tree Family Centre?

The big answer is it helps Wright, Jones and the volunteers who run Family Tree bring people out of poverty.

It helps them provide a healthy lunch every weekday.

It helps keep Jones employed and working with moms facing addiction, trying to navigate their way through the bureaucracy of the provincial government.

It helps the centre’s role as a warmer place, Wright said, for parents whose children are in government care.

Parents who can only visit with them in a supervised location can do it in the homey warmth of the centre, rather than in a sterile office with social workers watching.

The centre provides a continuous touchstone for those parents and children because, once the kids are returned to their parents’ care, “we’re still here,” Wright said. “This doesn’t go away.”

Other than some gaming money and support through the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo, Family Tree is dependent on donations.

Its basement is filled with clothes, toys and appliances — all donated — to help families provide some of the basics of life others take for granted.

It also works with other agencies. The day before KTW visited, White Buffalo Aboriginal Health Society had taken its Gift Givers parenting program to the centre.

“And this place was full,” Jones said.

The Interior Health Authority and Kamloops Infant Development come in regularly to provide supports.

Staff from the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter are there for women fleeing abuse.

New Life Community Kamloops — formerly known as the New Life Mission — also works with many of the clients at Family Tree through its own outreach programs.

“When I came here two-and-a-half years ago, I knew no one,” Jones said.

“I came here to get clean, but this centre quickly became my home. I find my sisters here, people I can count on.”

THANK YOU FOR DONATING

The annual KTW Christmas Cheer Fund has begun.

The fund helps five charities: Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Family Tree Family Centre, Sensational Soups, Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and New Life Community Kamloops.

Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They can also be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com — look for the Cheer penguin and then click on it. Donations can also be made at the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo office, 177 Victoria St., during its office hours.

DONORS AS OF NOV. 21:

Anna Evenrude, $50

Anonymous, $25

Sandra Blakely, $100

Margaret Sandulak, $75

Kay Prichard, $25

Rick Bennett, $50

H and L Francis, $50

Anonymous, $25

The Hanes family in memory of Brett and Bob, $100

Spencer and Janet Bryson, $200

Larry J. Lewis, $50

Anonymous, $100

Wendy and Kim in memory of Peter Basson, $25

Amy Regen, $100

Anonymous, $100

In memory of Mike Jules, from Hutner and Mitch, $75

Robert and Romona Goldie, $30

Jeanne Abbott, $200

M. N. Rueger, $50

Mrs. L. Stevenson in memory of Gerry Stevenson, $50

Total: $1,480