KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Giving New Life to the needy the goal of agency

KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Giving New Life to the needy the goal...

Big changes are coming to New Life Community Kamloops this holiday season.

Up to 25 people in need of a warm place to sleep can now bed down at New Life’s outreach centre for the night.

The cold-weather beds will be available every day of the week until the end of March — a change from years past, when the city’s homeless population would have to wait until the mercury would drop below -7 C, the trigger point for provincially funded emergency shelters to open their doors.

Though New Life offers everything from dental care and meals to assisted housing for up to 17 men in addictions recovery, this type of shelter program is something new for the charity.

Stan Dueck, New Life’s executive director, is expecting it to be extremely popular right from the start.

“People on the street would have to think, ‘Well, OK, is the temperature going to drop to -7 C or not?’” he said.

“Most of the time, they wouldn’t know until late in the day whether there was even going to be emergency shelters or not and, by that time, some of them would have been hidden away somewhere or wrapped up in a blanket somewhere.

“Now that they know there’s going to be beds available, they’ll be there for that.”

New Life will partner with nearby Emerald House, which will check in overnight guests and find spaces at other locations if more than 25 people need a place to sleep.

Dueck said there are other services at New Life he’d like expand around the new programming.

For one, the emergency shelter closes at 7 a.m. and New Life’s outreach centre doesn’t open its doors until 8 a.m.

“Now there’s a one-hour gap and we’re saying now that we’re feeding the 25 people that are sleeping there, how do we also find ways to let the people that are sitting outside our door come in and have a hot breakfast?” he said.

There are also day-to-day needs.

New Life already distributes warm clothing, socks, underwear and personal items such as deodorant and razors.

With people staying overnight, “that’s probably going to double now,” Dueck said.

It’s all part of New Life’s long-term goal to stay open longer and address more of the needs of its users.

“For us, it’s really about opening the door, letting them in, having someone there who can sit down with them and see what they need today and tomorrow, and then continue the process further down the road to get them back into a place where they’re functioning,” Dueck said.

New Life Community Kamloops is one of five charities supported by this year’s KTW Christmas Cheer Fund, which raises money to support essential services in the community.

THANK YOU FOR DONATING

The annual KTW Christmas Cheer Fund has begun.

The fund helps five charities: Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Family Tree Family Centre, Sensational Soups, Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and New Life Community Kamloops.

Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They can also be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com — look for the Cheer penguin and then click on it. Donations can also be made at the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo office, 177 Victoria St., during its office hours.

DONORS AS OF NOV. 28:

Anna Evenrude, $50

Anonymous, $25

Sandra Blakely, $100

Margaret Sandulak, $75

Kay Prichard, $25

Rick Bennett, $50

H and L Francis, $50

Anonymous, $25

The Hanes family in memory of Brett and Bob, $100

Spencer and Janet Bryson, $200

Larry J. Lewis, $50

Anonymous, $100

Wendy and Kim in memory of Peter Basson, $25

Amy Regen, $100

Anonymous, $100

In memory of Mike Jules, from Hunter and Mitch, $75

Robert and Romona Goldie, $30

Jeanne Abbott, $200

M. N. Rueger, $50

Mrs. L. Stevenson in memory of Gerry Stevenson, $50

Shirley Brown, $100

Anonymous, $28

M. Colleen Stainton, $200

Kathy Mason, $100

Libby Denbigh in memory of David and Rachel, $25

The Patrick family in

memory of Kelly, $100

Greg Harris, $50

Anonymous, $20

Joan/Larry Cummings, $30

Marlene Larson, $100

A and G Morrissette, $200

Anonymous in memory of Sandy, $100

Lucy Hicks, $50

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $25

In memory of P.O. R.C. Carnegie RCAF, $100

Total $2,808