KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Investors Group and walking the Wok

IN THE PHOTO: Investors Group has been an excellent fundraising partner for the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund with a 13- year running total donated of $36,145.91. This year’s donation is $3,523.50. Dave Eagles/KTW

Have you just watched A Christmas Story and are now craving Chinese food on Christmas Day?

The North Shore location of Moon Wok Chinese Restaurant, at Tranquille Road and Renfrew Avenue, is hosting a Christmas lunch — with all proceeds going to the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund.

The lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those wishing to drop by and enjoy the food can do so by donation.

Moon Wok can be reached by phone at 778-470-5789.

The fund helps five charities: Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Family Tree Family Centre, Sensational Soups, Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and New Life Community Kamloops.

Thank you to this year’s donors

DONATIONS AS OF DEC. 23

Anna Evenrude, $50

Anonymous, $25

Sandra Blakely, $100

Margaret Sandulak, $75

Kay Prichard, $25

Rick Bennett, $50

H and L Francis, $50

Anonymous, $25

The Hanes family in memory of Brett and Bob, $100

Spencer and Janet Bryson, $200

Larry J. Lewis, $50

Anonymous, $100

Wendy and Kim in memory of Peter Basson, $25

Amy Regen, $100

Anonymous, $100

In memory of Mike Jules, from Hunter and Mitch, $75

Robert and Romona Goldie, $30

Jeanne Abbott, $200

M. N. Rueger, $50

Mrs. L. Stevenson in memory of Gerry Stevenson, $50

Shirley Brown, $100

Anonymous, $28

M. Colleen Stainton, $200

Kathy Mason, $100

Libby Denbigh in memory of David and Rachel, $25

The Patrick family in memory of Kelly, $100

Greg Harris, $50

Anonymous, $20

Joan and Larry Cummings, $30

Marlene Larson, $100

Anonymous, $200

Anonymous in memory of Sandy, $100

Lucy Hicks, $50

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $25

In memory of P.O. R.C. Carnegie RCAF, $100

Brenda Funk in memory of Henry Funk, $25

Lynne Totten, $100

Anonymous, $100

Paula Gardner in memory of Brad Gardner, $500

Julia Bergeron birthday party donations in lieu of gifts, $55

Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Hart, $100

Anonymous, $200

Joan Goode, $25

Anonymous, $25

Lois McAlary in memory of Sarah McAlary, $100

Edie Pletzer, $50

Anonymous, $25

Heather Palmer, $100

Evelyn Meyer, $75

In memory of Teresa and Sam Bruno, $50

1:30 p.m. Mon/Wed Old Dogs hockey group, $450

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100

Sharon and Tom Moore, $100

Anonymous, $500

Gwen and Gordon Watson Harris, $400

Olga MacKay, $20

Harriett and Jacques Chave, $100

Robert and Jo-Mary Hunter, $200

Wayne and Twink Murphy, $25

Spats and Bingley, $50

Tony and Kaz Dufficy, $100

Gladys and Ken Klepachek, $50

Nel Sarrasin in memory of Gordon Sarrasin, $50

D. McKee, $50

Diana Hauser, $100

Anonymous, $25

Don and Marlene Pattern, $50

John and Val Kemp, $100

P. O’ Brien, $100

Wesley, Vanessa and Christina Mah, $75

Terry and Lynne Murphy, $500

Geoff and Judy Gibbard, $100

Anonymous, $200

Cathy and Phil Homan, $100

Gwen MacKinder in memory of my friend Sophia Keuris, $100, and in memory of my mother Minnie Cook, $100

Anonymous, $100

Ken and Mo in memory of Kala MacKinlay, $200

Anonymous, $200

Cathy and Phil Holman, $100

Sandy and Robbie Osborne, $100

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $100

Terry and Dick Taylor, $100

Judy and Ken Zutz, $100

Leona Colna, $25

Catherine Damini, $50

Verita and Case Van Diemen, $500

Don and Debby Erickson, $100

Mike and Helen McBride, $100

Clarke and Merle Roadhouse, $25

Eleanor M. Nicol, $500

Jim and Thea Rousell, $25

Rob and Shirley Shanks, $25

Marge Lane, $25

Arlene Currie, $35

Stan and Evelyn Lowrey, $25

Kamloops Ladies Afternoon Curling Club, $180

Anonymous, $200

Calvin and Patricial Moulton, $100

Noeline and Kale Kerr, $100

Anonymous, $200

In memory of Fred and Sandra, $50

Vera Wojna, $100

John and Joanne Soberlak, $200

Anonymous, $100

In memory of Muriel and Norman Cooper and Gloria andTom Stout Sr., $100

First Annual Holiday Pop-Up Market, $42.25

Anonymous, $100

Linda Marson, $100

James Moffat, $100

Jerry Neigel, $200

Darren, Sharlene and Kyle McIlwain, $100

Joe Dobson, $100

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $100

Len and Sheila Knight, $50

Commodore dinner with friends and family of KTW, $1,525

Anonymous, $100

The Botham family in memory of Peter, $100

In memory of Juli Lion, $50

Thompson Rivers University Foundation, $500

Allan and Karen MacLaren, $25

Anonymous, $20

Anonymous, $300

John and Lorraine Hoffert, $200

Anonymous, $100

Kathleen Ayotte, $100

Anonymous, $200

Merry Christmas to family and Friends, $600

In memory of Aunt Gertie, $100

Marg and Terry Bangen, $100

Taya Berkhout, $200

Anonymous, $100

A and G Morrissette, $200

Angela and Chris de Haan, $300

Rusty and Ian Paterson, $100

Anonymous, $100

Barry Manderson and Kathy Bassett, $100

Rae and John Agassiz, $80

Sue Turner, $100

Frank and Chris Amon, $200

Anonymous, $100

Chris Wass, $75

Jo Armstrong, $100

Audrey Dalgleish in memory of my sister Daphne Perry, $50

In memory of Dad-Noel from the Kirby family, $100

Hudson Bay Company associates, $301

Western Karate Academy Christmas charity kickathon, $7,475

Anonymous, $100

Bill and Carol Greenhalgh, $500

Tracy Hendry, $140

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $100

Downtown Businessmen’s Christmas social, $890

Volkswagen of Kamloops, $1,000

In memory of Dicey Robinson, $1,000

St. John Vianney Friday afternoon bridge club, $149.05

Anonymous, $25

Alexis and Cathy’s Christmas party, $240

Rosemary Anerson, $50

Alice De Smet in memory of Bill, Brenda and Patrick, $25

Kam Tech Consulting, $300

Evelyn Vipond-Schmidt in memory of Wilf Schmidt, $200

Preceptor Delta Beta Sigma Phi, $100

Diane Bloomfield, $20

Maureen Carr in memory of Emily Lendvoy, $50

Anonymous, $200

Kamloops Community Corrections, $270

Anonymous, $50

The dental staff of Dr. Daniel Wotton, $210

BC Hydro employees, $382.50

Anonymous, $100

Shirley Clayton in memory of Tony and Kay, $200

Daryl and Jacquie Shinkewski, $100

Anonymous, $25

James Davison, $25

The Pilates Tree and friends, $300

Margaret Pillay, $50

Bryan Nykyforchyn, $200

Patricia Fair, $100

Free Radicals Hockey Club, $6,800

Elaine Bonderud in memory of my sister Trina, $50

Beth and Chris Antoniak in memory of Bob and Eleanor Tanner, $100

Kamloops Court House, $50

Anonymous, $1,500

Carol-Lynn Morris, $35

Anonymous, $250

Investors Group, $1,618

Don Whyte and Gail Cameron, $100

Louise and Ron Oyler, $200

Nia Kamloops, $60

Vic and Bev Poleschuk and family, $200

Anonymous, $100

River City Nissan, $150

Anonymous, $100

K40 Kinsmen Kamloops, $500

Charles Izowsky, $100

Findlay’s Vacuum and Sewing Machines, $200.10

Cyndi Lion in memory of Ryan Pinneo, $40

Muckers Boot Covers, $100

Total $45,860.90