KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Investors Group and walking the Wok

IN THE PHOTO: Investors Group has been an excellent fundraising partner for the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund with a 13- year running total donated of $36,145.91. This year’s donation is $3,523.50. Dave Eagles/KTW
Have you just watched A Christmas Story and are now craving Chinese food on Christmas Day?
The North Shore location of Moon Wok Chinese Restaurant, at Tranquille Road and Renfrew Avenue, is hosting a Christmas lunch — with all proceeds going to the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund.
The lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those wishing to drop by and enjoy the food can do so by donation.
Moon Wok can be reached by phone at 778-470-5789.
The fund helps five charities: Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Family Tree Family Centre, Sensational Soups, Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and New Life Community Kamloops.
Thank you to this year’s donors
DONATIONS AS OF DEC. 23
Total $45,860.90