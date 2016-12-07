KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Music to Cheer the soul

Eleven year-old Wesley Mah (left) and sisters Vanessa, 9, and Christina, 7, brought some Christmas Cheer to KTW’s office yesterday. The Mah siblings raised $75 for the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund while busking at the annual St. Ann’s Academy Christmas Bazaar. Mom Michelle said this year’s fundraising topped 2015, when the kids raised $50 with their music. It’s the second year the family has used its musical talents to help the city’s less fortunate. The three children have been playing together for four years.
The annual KTW Christmas Cheer Fund is back for another year.
The fund helps five charities: Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Family Tree Family Centre, Sensational Soups, Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and New Life Community Kamloops.
KTW has profiled each charity, detailing what they do and how the money you donate to the Cheer Fund helps them achieve their goals. Click on the names of the charities above to read all about them.
Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They can also be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com — look for the Cheer penguin and then click on it.
That will take you to an online portal that will immediately generate a tax receipt for donations greater than $20.
For donations made in person at the office for that amount, receipts will be generated in January.
Donations can also be made at the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo office, 177 Victoria St., during its office hours.
