KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Sensational Soups feeding the needy

Cookies are baking in the ovens and the soups are simmering on top of the stoves.

The tables are set, with homemade quilted placemats at each spot.

The women are gathered at one table, taking a break before the doors open and the crowd arrives for lunch.

It’s another day for the team behind Sensational Soups, a program based at Mount Paul United Church on the North Shore that twice-weekly feeds the marginalized, the homeless and seniors struggling on a pension.

It’s also one of the five charities supported by the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund.

Cash it receives from the fund is crucial, said Delores Owen, because the program doesn’t receive money from gambling revenue or big corporations. Most of the bills are paid out of their own pocket or through fundraisers like the sale of the placemats the women create.

They feed up to 120 people twice a week.

Last year, the women served up an average of 933 meals a month. This year, the statistic has risen to 970 monthly.

That could be the result of changing their meal days. For the first four years, they fed people on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but at a meeting of all agencies that have meal programs, they were asked if they could take on Monday, a day there was no food service.

Since there were about three other agencies with Tuesday meals, Sensational Soups switched its schedule and found Monday’s crowd has been larger than Tuesday’s was, Owen said.

On the day KTW visits, two vegetable-based soups are bubbling, one with chicken and one with beef. For the non-meat eaters, a chicken noodle soup is also simmering, while oatmeal-toffee cookies are baking or cooling.

Owen mentioned the cookies as an example of the rising food costs the program is facing. Cinnamon was required and two containers of it cost more this year than in the past.

Like all Kamloopsians, they’re coping with the rising costs to prepare a meal.

The Kamloops Food Bank’s FoodShare program provides some fresh produce, but not the quantity received in the past, Owen said. They used to get deliveries twice a week, but the food bank truck now comes weekly — and they no longer receive canned foods from the agency.

As they sit and chat, the talk ranges from the performance of the Blazers the night before — the team lost — to who might be available for the Dec. 22 meal, since many of the women, most of them retired, have travel plans.

The consensus is enough will be there to make sure it all comes together for what will likely be an even larger crowd for the last pre-Christmas lunch.

A quick glance at the clock — it’s almost 11 a.m. — and the women head back to the church kitchen to get plates ready, check on the soups and start making sandwiches.

There’s already a crowd starting to gather at the door, looking forward to a welcome meal.

Mount Paul United Church is at 140 Laburnum St.

THANK YOU FOR DONATING

The annual KTW Christmas Cheer Fund has begun.

The fund helps five charities: Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Family Tree Family Centre, Sensational Soups, Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and New Life Community Kamloops.

Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They can also be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com — look for the Cheer penguin and then click on it. Donations can also be made at the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo office, 177 Victoria St., during its office hours.

DONATIONS AS OF NOV. 30

