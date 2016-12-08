KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Sewing up help for KTW Cheer Fund

Findlay’s Vacuum and Sewing Machine World is looking for sewers on Saturday, Dec. 10, to help make winter hats for those in need.
The shop at 251 Tranquille Rd. on the North Shore is running a full day of hat-making lessons, with proceeds going to the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund and extra hats going to organizations that help the less fortunate.
Supporting community charities is a priority for owner Patti Montpetit, who has made clothing for various fundraisers in years past.
“This is something fun I like to do,” Montpetit said. “Sewers love to sew and sometimes they run out of things to make, and so they’re just so tickled and so happy to make things for people that want them. That’s what it comes down to. We’ve done quite a few different things and it just makes my soul smile.”
Hat-making lessons are being held from 9:30 a.m.to 8:30 p.m. in four sessions, with 10 spots per class. Montpetit said the afternoon sessions — 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — are wide open.
The cost is $20. To register, call the store at 250-376-1145.
“I just say Merry Christmas from Finlday’s and come join the fun because it was so much fun last year,” Montpetit said. “Get your singing voice on and come sing some Christmas cheer.”
Participants are asked to bring fabric needed to make their own hat, while Findlay’s will supply extra fabric for additional hats destined for various organizations.
Sewers should have basic knowledge of sewing machines. Those who aren’t available tomorrow, but who are still interested in helping out can drop off hats, mittens or scarves for donation.
Last year, Montepit donated items to ASK Wellness, St. Vincent De Paul and various teachers who distributed them at local schools.
“I’m planning to take them where they are needed,” she said.
Organizations that can use the hats can contact Findlay’s at 250-376-1145.
All proceeds from the classes will be donated to the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund, which is supporting five organizations this year: the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre, New Life Community Kamloops, Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Family Tree Family Centre and Sensational Soups.
For those who simply wish to donate to the Cheer Fund, Findlay’s is also collecting donations on Saturday.
THANK YOU FOR DONATING
The annual KTW Christmas Cheer Fund is back for another year.
The fund helps five charities: Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Family Tree Family Centre, Sensational Soups, Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and New Life Community Kamloops.
KTW has profiled each charity, detailing what they do and how the money you donate to the Cheer Fund helps them achieve their goals. Click on the names of the charities above to read all about them.
Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They can also be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com — look for the Cheer penguin and then click on it.
That will take you to an online portal that will immediately generate a tax receipt for donations greater than $20.
For donations made in person at the office for that amount, receipts will be generated in January.
Donations can also be made at the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo office, 177 Victoria St., during its office hours.
DONATIONS AS DEC. 7
Anna Evenrude, $50
Anonymous, $25
Sandra Blakely, $100
Margaret Sandulak, $75
Kay Prichard, $25
Rick Bennett, $50
H and L Francis, $50
Anonymous, $25
The Hanes family in memory of Brett and Bob, $100
Spencer and Janet Bryson, $200
Larry J. Lewis, $50
Anonymous, $100
Wendy and Kim in memory of Peter Basson, $25
Amy Regen, $100
Anonymous, $100
In memory of Mike Jules, from Hunter and Mitch, $75
Robert and Romona Goldie, $30
Jeanne Abbott, $200
M. N. Rueger, $50
Mrs. L. Stevenson in memory of Gerry Stevenson, $50
Shirley Brown, $100
Anonymous, $28
M. Colleen Stainton, $200
Kathy Mason, $100
Libby Denbigh in memory of David and Rachel, $25
The Patrick family in memory of Kelly, $100
Greg Harris, $50
Anonymous, $20
Joan and Larry Cummings, $30
Marlene Larson, $100
Anonymous, $200
Anonymous in memory of Sandy, $100
Lucy Hicks, $50
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $25
In memory of P.O. R.C. Carnegie RCAF, $100
Brenda Funk in memory of Henry Funk, $25
Lynne Totten, $100
Anonymous, $100
Paula Gardner in memory of Brad Gardner, $500
Julia Bergeron birthday party donations in lieu of gifts, $55
Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Hart, $100
Anonymous, $200
Joan Goode, $25
Anonymous, $25
Lois McAlary in memory of Sarah
McAlary, $100
Edie Pletzer, $50
Anonymous, $25
Heather Palmer, $100
Evelyn Meyer, $75
In memory of Teresa and Sam Bruno, $50
1:30 p.m. Mon/Wed Old Dogs hockey group, $450
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100
Sharon and Tom Moore, $100
Anonymous, $500
Anonymous, $400
Olga MacKay, $20
Harriett and Jacques Chave, $100
Robert and Jo-Mary Hunter, $200
Wayne and Twink Murphy, $25
Spats and Bingley, $50
Tony and Kaz Dufficy, $100
Gladys and Ken Klepachek, $50
Nel Sarrasin in memory of Gordon Sarrasin, $50
D. McKee, $50
Diana Hauser, $100
Anonymous, $25
Don and Marlene Pattern, $50
John and Val Kemp, $100
P. O’ Brien, $100
Wesley, Vanessa and Christina Mah, $75
Terry and Lynne Murphy, $500
Geoff and Judy Gibbard, $100
Anonymous, $200
Geoff and Judy Gibbard, $100
Cathy and Phil Homan, $100
Gwen MacKinder in memory of my friend Sophia Keuris, $100, and in memory of my mother Minnie Cook, $100
Anonymous, $100
TOTAL $8,283