KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Western Karate Academy kicks in more than $7,000

Sarah Doan (left) and father Jim Doan visited Kamloops This Week on Friday with a donation of $7,475 raised from this year's kick-a-thon, undertaken by Jim Doan's Western Karate Academy students. KTW sales manager Cindi Hamoline used the large donation to add colour to the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund barometer, bringing the total received as of noon Friday to $27,416.25. Dave Eagles/KTW

Students of Jim Doan’s Western Karate Academy raised $7,475 from this year’s kick-a-thon, bringing the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund to $27,416 as of Friday to $27,416.25.

“It’s hard to believe that this is our 15th year working with the Christmas Cheer Fund,” Doan said. “The students at the academy worked very hard at filling their kick-a-thon pledge sheets and our sponsors (most of whom are not associated with the academy — donated over $1,200 in prizes.”

He believes that the reputation of the fund has no doubt made the fundraising task a whole lot easier.
The karate kids have come a long way since their first donation of $300 in 2002 — now bringing their total raised to $82,725.

The KTW Christmas Cheer Fund raises money for five Kamloops charities: Sensational Soups, Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, New Life Community Kamloops, Family Tree Family Centre and Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre.
Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They can also be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com — look for the Cheer penguin and then click on it.
Donations can also be made at the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo office, 177 Victoria St., during its office hours.

