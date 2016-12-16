KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Western Karate Academy kicks in more than $7,000

Students of Jim Doan’s Western Karate Academy raised $7,475 from this year’s kick-a-thon, bringing the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund to $27,416 as of Friday to $27,416.25.

“It’s hard to believe that this is our 15th year working with the Christmas Cheer Fund,” Doan said. “The students at the academy worked very hard at filling their kick-a-thon pledge sheets and our sponsors (most of whom are not associated with the academy — donated over $1,200 in prizes.”

He believes that the reputation of the fund has no doubt made the fundraising task a whole lot easier.

The karate kids have come a long way since their first donation of $300 in 2002 — now bringing their total raised to $82,725.

The KTW Christmas Cheer Fund raises money for five Kamloops charities: Sensational Soups, Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, New Life Community Kamloops, Family Tree Family Centre and Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre.

Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They can also be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com — look for the Cheer penguin and then click on it.

Donations can also be made at the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo office, 177 Victoria St., during its office hours.