Western Karate Academy students did their part once again this year to raise money for the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund. Students took part in the annual kick-a-thon during classes last week, getting pledges for their 1,000 kicks in a row.

Sensei Jim Doan’s academy has raised more than $70,000 for the cause, beginning in 2003 — when the Kamloops Daily News championed the Cheer Fund — with $300.

Dave Eagles photos/KTW