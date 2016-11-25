KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Western Karate Academy students again kicking up donations

Jim Doan’s KTW Christmas Cheer fundraiser has kicked off for the 14th time.

Every year since 2002, the owner of Western Karate Academy has raised money for the Cheer Fund.

After a few years of penny drives, the last decade has seen annual kick-a-thons.

“We started in 2002 and we’ve raised over $75,000,” he told KTW. “We never set a goal. We don’t really do it that way.”

Instead, Doan said, he gives each of his students — ranging from five years old to 60 — a pledge form in early November and it’s up to them to raise as much as they can.

“They go out into the community and they pledge to throw 1,000 kicks,” he said. “They know it’s going to KTW for the Christmas Cheer Fund, so that makes it easy.”

The top fundraisers get prizes, Doan said, all of which are donated by people in the community.

“This year, somebody donated a brand new Xbox One,” he said. “They get pretty excited. We’ve got some students who are just natural-born salespeople.”

In addition, local First Nations artist Clarence Mills has donated nine prints, some of which will be given as prizes and some of which will be auctioned off as a fundraiser.

Doan said he became involved in the Cheer Fund to help give back to the community.

“We have to go back to the Daily News,” he said. “We only raised $300 that first year. I just really liked the enthusiasm Gregg [Drinnan, former Kamloops Daily News sports editor and creator of the Cheer Fund] was creating.

“Obviously it’s good exposure for my school, but it’s also good to get the students thinking outside themselves.”

This year’s kick-a-thon will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 1 at the academy’s dojos on the North Shore and South Shore.

Anyone interested in donating items to be used as prizes can contact Doan by email at sensei@westernkarateacademy.com.