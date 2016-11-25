KTW Christmas Cheer Fund: Y Women’s Emergency Shelter shields many from various storms

Michele Walker recently received a call from a woman who stayed with her sons 12 years ago at the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter.

The woman wanted to share how she has been doing — that she has regular work, owns a house and how her two boys have grown up to become “fantastic young men” who have their own kids.

She also wanted Walker to know they are all safe.

“Hearing that kind of thing is really . . .” said Walker, general manager of the YMCA-YWCA’s Violence Against Women Intervention and Support Services, with a pause. “Because sometimes we don’t hear anything. Sometimes we hear that she’s died.”

The shelter is one of five charities supported by this year’s KTW Christmas Cheer Fund, which raises money to support agencies providing essential services in Kamloops.

Each woman and child who stays at the 23-bed shelter has fled violence of some kind.

The shelter fills basic needs — a roof overhead, warm blankets, food, toiletries and pyjamas — and staff helps navigate complicated court, medical and child-protection systems.

Emotional support is also provided to women and children in need in the form of a home, an ear or even something as simple as a hug.

“It just depends on what their situation is and what they’re dealing with,” Walker said.

This year, 212 women and children have stayed at the shelter, with those 23 beds slept in 4,389 times.

Those numbers are comparable to last year — a busy couple of years, Walker noted, but not the busiest of the more than 35 years the shelter has operated.

Walker said numbers fluctuate based on what’s happening in the world, factors like the economy, but the shelter only touches a fraction of those facing violence.

“We have other programs for women and children and we know some of those, actually quite a lot of those women and children, have not accessed our services here at the shelter,” Walker said.

Those other services include the Stopping Violence outreach services, a free and confidential service for women who have experienced or are at risk of violence in intimate relationships.

“All of those things impact women and kids, so they don’t just come here and we don’t just deal with violence. You can’t do that,” Walker said.

“You can’t just say, oh well, I’m only going to talk to you about this part of your life because all of the parts of her life impacts all the other parts.”

The shelter’s 30-day-maximum-stay condition is unrealistic, with women and children usually staying at least double that time — sometimes even longer.

Aside from professionals offering help, visitors aren’t allowed, ensuring client safety and confidentiality.

While the location of the shelter is intentionally kept private, those in need of help can call the shelter or visit the website to access services.

“Ask any Yellow Cab driver,” Walker said.

“If you’re a woman, they’ll probably get you here. If you’re a man, they probably won’t.”

If the shelter did not exist, Walker said women and children would be forced out of the city for help.

“Which is super important to know for our community — because we rely on the community,” she said.

The majority of the shelter’s funding comes from B.C. Housing.

While funding has increased in recent years, it’s still not enough to pay all the bills and about $100,000 in annual fundraising is required to make up the difference.

“Christmas Cheer means I have about $10,000 less that I have to raise, which is really great,” Walker said.

The shelter is the lone legacy recipient of the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund, meaning it is guaranteed funding each year.

Campaign dollars go to paying 23 staff members, buying groceries and covering utility bills and other basic operating costs that come with housing nearly two-dozen people at once.

“All of those unsexy things,” Walker said with a laugh.

Being the legacy recipient is also important in raising awareness, she added, “being able to let a really wide, broad number of community members know about us and our services.”

“It means we get support from people who wouldn’t typically think of us or think of supporting us,” she said.

KTW Christmas Cheer donors have also supported the shelter in other ways by donating Christmas gifts.

“We’ve had one woman who brings roses on Valentine’s Day for all the women,” Walker said.

“It was because of Christmas Cheer.”

THANK YOU FOR DONATING

The annual KTW Christmas Cheer Fund has begun.

The fund helps five charities: Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Family Tree Family Centre, Sensational Soups, Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and New Life Community Kamloops.

Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They can also be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com — look for the Cheer penguin and then click on it. Donations can also be made at the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo office, 177 Victoria St., during its office hours.

