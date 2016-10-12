KTW readers rally for Reggie

First thing on Tuesday morning, Sheila Langlois received an email from someone who wanted to buy Reggie Nelson a bike lock.

Then, just before 10 a.m., a senior came into the Aboriginal Training and Employment Centre (ATEC) on Briar Avenue on the North Shore and left $200 to cover Nelson’s stolen bike.

Since then, many more people have stepped forward to lend a hand, including someone who wished to donate another bike.

“Kamloops is generous,” said Langlois, a receptionist at ATEC.

Nelson, 21, fell on hard luck last week when his bicycle was stolen in front of the centre while job hunting.

He was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at a young age and biking is his primary mode of transportation.

Langlois initially called KTW with the hope some publicity might make a difference for Nelson, who she called a good kid who is working hard.

“I was hoping somebody would come up with something for the poor guy,” she said.

A story ran in the Oct. 11 edition of KTW and Langlois was surprised how many people wanted to help.

“It was an awesome response,” she said.

Nelson’s search for work is ongoing.