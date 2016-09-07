KTW reporters up for Jack Webster awards

Two Kamloops This Week reporters are finalists for this year’s Jack Webster Award for Community Reporting.

Jessica Klymchuk is nominated for her series Transcendent: When Darrin Became Deanna, in which Klymchuk featured the journey of Deanna Packard, a Kamloops resident who underwent sex-reassignment surgery.

Tim Petruk is nominated for his series Triumph & Tragedy: The Rudy Poeschek Story, in which Petruk chronicled the post-hockey career battles of former NHL enforcer Rudy Poeschek.

The two KTW features are up against the Goldstream News Gazette’s entry Sewage in the CRD.

Petruk won the 2009 Jack Webster Award for Community Reporting for his feature, Targeting Teens Within Seconds.

The Jack Webster Award for Community Reporting is awarded to a journalist whose work “demonstrates extraordinary enterprise, talent or courage in bringing vital information to their community.

The 30th Annual Jack Webster Awards Dinner will be held on Oct. 20 at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver.

Presented by the Jack Webster Foundation, named after a longtime radio and television broadcaster, the awards recognize the work of B.C.-based journalists in print, radio, television and online.

Fourteen awards will be handed out in print, radio, television and digital journalism.