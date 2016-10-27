KTW’s Cheer Fund returns

The Kamloops This Week Christmas Cheer Fund campaign returns next week, raising funds to support agencies that provide essential services in our community.

Five charities were selected by the Cheer Fund committee last year — Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, New Life Community Kamloops, Family Tree Family Centre, Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and Sensational Soups.

Also in 2015, the committee implemented a new structure, deciding to support the selected agencies for two years to provide stable funding the organizations could rely on and allow for short-term planning.

Since KTW took over the campaign in 2014, it has raised $106,911.

Last year the campaign raised $57,245, with each charity receiving $10,720.

As agencies see an increase in demand through the Christmas season, holiday campaigns help fund much needed supplies essential to their operations.

Stan Dueck, executive director of New Life Community Kamloops, said dollars raised through the Cheer Fund come at a crucial time.

The organization feeds more than 100 people every day and its yearly grocery bill comes in at around $100,000.

“Lots of the donations come in probably between the first of October, Thanksgiving but, on Dec. 26 or Dec. 27, it’s almost like somebody shut off the tap to any kind of revenue coming in the door,” Dueck said.

“Christmas Cheer Fund just comes in at that awesome time, early in the new year, really when you desperately need those funds again.”

Much like New Life Community, Sensational Soups relies on the Cheer Fund to purchase food for twice-weekly meals served to the low-income and homeless population.

Its expenses have increased since a food-share program it relied on is no longer providing donations of canned goods.

“That was a big expense, to start buying salmon, tuna, chicken and ham for sandwiches,” said Delores Owen, manager of Sensational Soups.

“The price of food has gone up significantly and I don’t know what we’d do without you, honestly. If we didn’t have your funding, we couldn’t function. That’s the bottom line.

“When it first started, it was sort of private and I made a lot of placemats to sell to generate income but we had no income so it was a real amazing blessing to get you guys on board.”

Women’s shelters have been a recipient of Cheer funds since Gregg Drinnan started the campaign. Last year, KTW established longtime beneficiary the Y Women’s Shelter, as the fund’s legacy charity.

In the coming weeks, KTW will highlight each charity so donors can see where money is going and how essential each donation is.

Lend a hand this season

Gregg Drinnan started the Christmas Cheer Fund in Regina in 1992 and brought it to Kamloops when he became sports editor at the Kamloops Daily News.

Kamloops This Week, in partnership with the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo, adopted the Christmas Cheer Fund in 2014, continuing the Kamloops tradition that has become pillar in the community.

This year’s campaign kicks off Nov. 1 and runs to Dec. 29. Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., and at the United Way office, 177 Victoria St., or online via kamloopsthisweek.com. Cheques can also be mailed to KTW, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., Kamloops, V2C 5P6.

Tax receipts will be issued for donations of $20 and greater. Donors will be thanked in upcoming editions of KTW as we update readers on the progress of the fund, which will once again be tracked on our festive window display greeting everyone who drops by the office.

— Jessica Klymchuk