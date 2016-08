The Kamloops Youth Soccer Association’s 170 small-sided teams will resume play beginning on Labour Day weekend, playing through the month of September before culminating in the Chopped Leaf Fall Season Wind-Up Jamboree on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25.

Small-sided soccer includes under-five to U12 boys and girls, with fewer than 11-players a side taking the field.

The KYSA does not count score or hand out trophies in small-sided soccer.