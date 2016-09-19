KYSA hiring senior staff coach

The Kamloops Youth Soccer Association (KYSA) is planning to hire a full-time senior staff coach.

Applicants for the new position must possess a minimum Canadian Soccer Association Provincial B License coaching certification.

The individual selected for the position will work alongside KYSA technical director Ciaran McMahon.

“Ciaran has done an excellent job for KYSA since he was hired two-and-a-half years ago, but having one individual overseeing the development and education of 3,700 players and some 600 parent-volunteer coaches has become an unrealistic expectation,” KYSA executive director Keith Liddiard said.

Anyone interested in applying for the position can go online to kysa.net for an overview the coach’s responsibilities, salary range and application details.