The Kamloops Youth Soccer Association will wrap its fall season this weekend with a jamboree to be played on pitches throughout the city.

The KYSA’s fall season includes 170 small-sided teams in the under-five to under-12 age groups.

As is now customary in small-sided soccer (less than 11 vs. 11), no scores or standings will be kept at the jamboree. Each club will play up to four games over the weekend.

Action gets underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday and runs through Sunday.