Labour-relations laws need overhaul

Editor:

Re: KTW’s story of Nov. 25 (‘More than $19,000 paid to fired city worker’):

This is added insult to injury for Kamloops taxpayers.

Justice has not been served to have to pay city worker Joe Cupello $19,136 in back wages and a further $5,149 and $3,707 in extra compensation.

B.C. labor-relations laws need a serious overhaul if the City of Kamloops can’t fire an employee who was caught red-handed for falsely claiming he did work he did not do.

Cupello ticked off a number of city parks he had not cleaned, but was paid to do.

There is something terribly wrong with B.C. labor-relations policies, as this judgment demonstrates.

Les Evens

Kamloops