Lack of doctors in Kamloops linked to proposed Ajax mine?

Editor:

I’ve been reading articles and reader comments on the doctor shortage in Kamloops.

With a shocking 30,000 people without a family doctor, we should all be up in arms.

The provincial Liberals promised in two elections, 2010 and 2013, to get every British Columbian access to a family physician.

These were promises Health Minister Terry Lake made and has broken. The doctor shortage is worsening. It is highly competitive as many communities are facing the same shortage.

But through all this hand-wringing about the doctor shortage in Kamloops, does no one understand the proposed Ajax mine is a factor?

Nearly 100 doctors in Kamloops are opposed to the proposed mine.

Some have already left and others are planning on leaving. New doctors are not the least bit attracted to coming to a community that will be unhealthy for their families.

Kamloops is a fabulous place to live, but it won’t be if a huge, dirty, open-pit mine moves in next door.

Paula Pick

Knutsford