Lack of snow removal poses danger to residents

Editor:

I agree with the Jan. 5 letter on snow removal (‘Heaps of snow need to be removed’). Where are the dump trucks to haul the snow away?

The city should be taking the snow away so we can at least clear our windrow left behind by snow plows and sidewalk cleaners.

The windrows are so heavy with salt and sand it becomes almost impossible to lift and drop them elsewhere.

I called the city about this problem and was told residents are responsible for clearing the driveways and sidewalks. I don’t have a problem with that but the city hasn’t taken into consideration the seniors who shouldn’t be doing this sort of lifting.

My husband was almost hit by a car when shovelling. The city hall employee asked “did he get the licence plate number?”

Who the heck thinks of that when something like this happens? I’m very disappointed with the city. I live on Westsyde Road and we all know what the Indy 500 is like.

Lori Anton

Kamloops