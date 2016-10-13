Ladies-only the future for Crown of Curling?

The 2016 Hub International Crown of Curling may be the last to feature a men’s draw.

With the annual Kamloops cashspiel set to get underway Friday, Kamloops Curling Club general manager Rob Nordin said the trend in the men’s game may see organizers re-evaluate how the Crown is operated moving forward.

“We have four more ladies’ teams, two less guys’ teams, which is kind of the trend,” Nordin said.

In 2015, the Kamloops cashspiel had 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams. It will go with 14 men’s teams and 20 ladies’ teams in 2016.

“The ladies are easier and easier to get, because I think there’s just better parity,” he continued.

No men’s team will represent Kamloops in 2016.

“We’re still in that area I think, with the ladies’ teams, you can still put a team together and have an opportunity to win the province. But that’s pretty difficult to do now, with the men’s teams.”

It’s not just the Crown that is experiencing problems with registration in the men’s field. Earlier this month, the 2016 Prestige Hotels and Resorts Curling Classic, also known as the Vernon cashspiel, had a field of 28 ladies’ rinks, but just eight men’s.

Due to its size, the men’s draw didn’t qualify as a points spiel on the Canadian Team Rankings System, used to identify teams that qualify for the Canadian Olympic Curling Trials.

“We just want to do what’s best for the curlers,” Nordin said.

“We’re here to help develop teams to, obviously, make the sport better.”

The ladies’ field at the 2016 Crown is a strong one, headlined by three rinks that curling fans in the Tournament Capital will recognize.

Corryn Brown will skip a new-look rink, with Marika Van Osch and Dezeray Hawes joining the Kamloops skip and her lead Samantha Fisher.

The rink, which formerly included third Erin Pincott and second Sydney Fraser, has added the two out-of-town talents in order to make a final run at a Canadian junior title.

“We definitely had a good weekend in Vernon,” Brown said. The rink lost in a

quarter-final at the event.

“Our team is definitely doing better and getting better team dynamics. We’re really looking forward to Kamloops. Our team last year performed really well in Kamloops, so we’re hoping we can build on that success.”

Pincott will play second this season for the Karla Thompson rink, the defending provincial champions, who will also be at the Crown. The team also includes third Kristen Recksiedler and lead Trysta Vandale.

The local contingent will be rounded out by the Russett rink, which includes skip Amanda Russett, third Tiffany Olsen, second Kelsey Redan and lead Ashley Nordin.

Nine international teams will play on the ladies’ side, with rinks from Japan, Korea, Switzerland, Sweden and the United States making the trip to the Tournament Capital.

The men’s side includes four international teams — from Korea, Chinese Taipai and the United States.

Defending ladies’ champion Un Chi Gim of Korea will be in town, as will defending men’s champion Sean Geall of Kelowna.

“Quite a few of the teams will be in Kamloops, so now we know what to expect if we do run into them again,” Pincott said, reflecting on Vernon, where the Thompson rink lost to the eventual champions in a semifinal.

“That’s for sure a bonus.”

Play gets underway at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The men’s final will be played at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, while the ladies’ final to follow at 4:30 p.m.

The total purse for the 2016 triple-knockout event is $54,000.