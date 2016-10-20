Lafarge to close Kamloops cement plant; 36 full-time employees affected

Lafarge Canada is closing its cement-manufacturing facility in Kamloops, a move that will affect 36 full-time employees.

Lafarge director of communications Jennifer Lewis said the closure is due to market conditions in Western Canada, which she said “are not expected to improve significantly for the foreseeable future.”

Lewis said the company anticipates retaining approximately 10 employees either at the plant’s terminal, which will remain open, or via transfers to other Lafarge sites.

“The company will continue to monitor the economic situation and demand for cement and make future operations decisions accordingly,” she said, noting customers will not be affected as cement will be sourced from other Lafarge western Canada plants and the terminal in Kamloops will remain operational.

Lafarge Canada is a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim, a company headquartered in Switzerland. Worldwide, the company employs 100,000 and had combined net sales of more than $39 billion in 2015.