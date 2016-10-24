Lafarge closure will affect many more workers

Editor:

Re: KTW’s Oct. 21 article on the pending closure of the Lafarge cement plant (‘Lafarge to close cement plant’):

The article mentions 36 full-time employees will be affected, but does not mention the effect on suppliers.

Plateau Construction is the company that runs the two pits supplying raw material to the plant.

One pit is above the LaFarge plant and the other pit is above Falkland (where the Canadian flag can be seen). The Lafarge closure will affect eight to 10 employees.

A third pit is off Hat Creek Road, just past Cache Creek on Highway 99 to Lillooet.

It is run by a Company called CRY and the number of employees affected is unknown.

This also affects sub-suppliers — the companies and employees that also supply goods and services to these groups.

So, the point is, when a company like LaFarge shuts down, the decision affects more than the direct number of employees at that site.

The trickle-down effect is often as great as the original shutdown.

These are things to think about when we oppose Ajax and when New Gold, Domtar and Highland Valley Copper come to the end of their lives.

Dennis Vollans

Kamloops