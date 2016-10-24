Lafarge’s lost tax cash will be found elsewhere in Kamloops

Any loss of municipal taxes paid by Lafarge following its manufacturing shutdown will be small compared to the city’s budget.

But industry continues to press for a lower overall rate that would primarily benefit Domtar Corp.’s pulp mill, which contributes several million dollars a year to city hall coffers.

Lafarge announced last week it is shutting down its cement plant, a move it says is a factor of poor markets primarily in Alberta in wake of the oil-industry slowdown.

The cement industry is also feeling pain from the province’s carbon tax, for which it was compensated $22 million beginning last year, and is being challenged by competition from taller wooden apartment and condominium buildings.

The Cement Association of Canada declined to comment on the closure.

The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce said the city must work to reduce its industrial tax rate to help stem loss of the sector in Kamloops.

The four companies that once composed the sector in the city have been reduced to just two: Domtar and Tolko Industries Ltd.

Kamloops Coun. Ken Christian estimates Lafarge pays about $300,000 in taxes to the city. It will remain as a distribution centre and its manufacturing facilities will be placed on care and maintenance.

The new tax bill will be largely determined by B.C. Assessment Authority.

“They don’t stop paying taxes because they’re closed,” Christian said, adding “it will be reduced.”

As things are today, Domtar and Tolko will pay whatever amount is reduced by closure of Lafarge’s manufacturing.

The city attempted to broaden its industrial tax base by annexing New Gold’s New Afton mine, but that was nixed following objections from First Nations.

In a statement, Domtar said it will continue pressing for the city to levy “a competitive level of property tax when compared to other B.C. municipalities.”

Mayor Peter Milobar said regardless of closures, the city wrestles with the rate shared by residential, small business and industrial taxpayers.

“It will make it a little tougher,” he said of the potential loss from Lafarge.

“There will be less revenue, but we’re not even sure what year.”

Lafarge expects to continue as a distribution terminal with a reduced workforce from today’s 36 to about 10.

Heavy industry received a $550,000 tax break this year, with that amount shifted to property owners.

“We’ll have to look at that as an overall package again this year,” Milobar said.