Lake-access trial into closing arguments in Kamloops

Two disputed lakes southeast of Merritt have no public access and the fish that swim in them are owned by the Douglas Lake Cattle Company, the ranch’s lawyer told B.C. Supreme Court yesterday.

During closing arguments, lawyer Evan Cooke led the court through evidence and testimony presented at the four-week trial, beginning with surveys of Stoney and Minnie lakes in 1888.

Those lakes are the focus of the trial pitting Douglas Lake Ranch against Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club.

The club is seeking a declaration the lakes and road access are public and anglers have a right to drop a line without paying a fee to the ranch, which owns the surrounding property.

Cooke outlined evidence showing the lakes were half the current size, and largely barren, when they were first surveyed in the late 1800s. Nearly a century ago, the ranch began diverting watercourses that had the effect of making the lakes larger. In 2010, it began engineering work to make the lakes even larger and cultivated trophy trout for guests staying at the million-dollar Stoney Lake Lodge.

“The engineer said there was almost nothing there and diversions made it grow,” Cooke said.

The ranch is seeking a ruling there is no public access to the two trophy fishing lakes, there is no right of navigation by boat without permission of the ranch and the ranch itself owns the fish, which are akin to its cattle.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves continued to ask a number of probing questions, wondering aloud about what the fish and game club’s lawyer, Chris Harvey, earlier called a “conspiracy” by government bureaucrats beginning in the 1990s to do the bidding of the ranch to privatize the lake.

“It seems apparent someone was lying and creating false documents,” Groves said of government actions.

The B.C. Supreme Court justice also said a former highways manager acted in a “backhanded way” in attempting to transfer the disputed government road access to the lakes in return for another portion of road it already owned.

“And at a public meeting makes no mention of that,” Groves remarked.

The ranch’s lawyer did not defend erroneous actions of government officials, but maintained the historical record and common law gives the ranch the right to claim the lakes — which it has carefully cultivated as a tourist draw for its lodge — as its own.

At the opening of the trial last month, Cooke told the court there are hundreds of lakes in the region, but added anglers are attempting to cream off big trout in the lake.

On Wednesday, club lawyer Harvey complained the province should be making the same arguments as the club and leading the lawsuit on behalf of the public.

Instead, two provincial lawyers are passively observing and taking notes. They are expected to have an opportunity today to make closing arguments.

The lawsuit is expected to act as a precedent for about 30 lakes on the ranch with similar attributes.