Lake, McLeod call on Ottawa to do more on overdose crisis

Cathy McLeod looks back in time as she explains why she wants the federal government to take stronger action on the opioid crisis in B.C.

The Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Conservative MP cites the death toll when severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) arrived in Canada in 2003 and notes the federal government had a “dramatic response” to the health crisis.

Forty-four people in the country died from SARS, McLeod said — and almost as many have died just in Kamloops alone from the drug health emergency the province is trying to address.

That’s one of the reasons McLeod and fellow MP Dianne Watts, former mayor of Surrey, have issued a press release calling on the federal Liberal government to declare the opioid crisis a national public-health emergency.

The MPs’ call echoes B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake’s plea for the federal government to declare the opioid crisis a national public-health emergency.

McLeod said she asked federal Health Minister Jane Philpott eight months ago to ban or regulate pill presses.

“And it took months and months to get it in process,” McLeod said.

Lake has also been calling on Ottawa to ban pill presses as one way to staunch the flow of illicit drugs and, in particular, those laced with fentanyl, from hitting the streets.

For her part, Philpott said this weekend the B.C. government has not exhausted all of its options to deal with the overdose crisis and, until it does, a national public-health emergency cannot be declared. Click here to read the CBC story on Philpott’s comments.

The issue resonates with McLeod for many reasons, including her own background as a nurse, but also because she knew two of the Kamloopsians who died from a drug overdose. She has also talked with family members of others who have died.

“This is a B.C. crisis, but it’s going to be a Canadian crisis,” McLeod said, noting she also wants to see a national education campaign begin because she’s not convinced all parents are talking to their young children about the dangers of drug use. The MP said she hopes such a campaign would resonate with young people and encourage them to make a wiser decision “and not do that recreational experience because it could kill them.”

McLeod said Watts has a youth council in her riding of South Surrey-White Rock and those members told her they also see the need for an education campaign.

While Lake has said he believes Ottawa would be taking action if the death toll was as high in Ontario as it is in B.C., McLeod was more understanding when asked why she thinks the Justin Trudeau government has not met Lake’s call for action.

She said the federal government has many serious issues to address — the suicide rate in the aboriginal community and a packed legislative agenda among others — noting sometimes priorities get shifted.

McLeod also expressed some concerns about potential supervised drug-use sites the Interior Health Authority wants to create in Kamloops and Kelowna.

Calling them safe-injection sites, she questioned how many of the overdose deaths involved injected rather than ingested drugs, speculating those who do not inject their drugs might not use such a site.

Barb McClintock of the BC Coroners Service said its drug investigation team is reviewing that information and data should be available by the end of February.

The IHA also said it has been careful to describe its planned sites as being for safe consumption.

McClintock raised a new aspect to the situation the provincial government last year declared a public health emergency. She said a medical officer of health in the Lower Mainland noted, after an overdose prevention site was opened in December, a number of younger drug-dependent people went to it, a group she said “was clearly dependent [on drugs] and not on anybody’s radar.”

McClintock said they were able to function to some degree, their drug use was hidden and they were not wards of the government or involved with any other social agency.

They were, she said, “scared into coming into the site.”